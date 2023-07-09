Brass Attack is an all inclusive joy in Lostock

A great initiative led by John Doyle that brought together players from beginners to British Open contenders was a fantastic success.

Lostock Hall Academy recently hosted a spectacular evening of music making entitled 'Brass Attack' — a celebration of the inspirational joy to be found in playing brass and percussion for players of all ages in ensembles and bands in the South Ribble area in the North West of England.

Kick off

The evening was kicked off with Lostock Hall Academy Brass directed by its Head of Creative Faculty, John Doyle. They were followed by Lostock Hall Community Primary School Band, brilliantly led by Nikki Greig who thoroughly entertained the capacity audience with their vibrant music making.

Lostock Hall Memorial Training Band under the dynamic Brooke Taylor then added yet more excellent playing into the mix before the first half was brought to a close by the super Lancashire Youth Band, directed by Helen Minshall, who showed why they are now regarded as one of the finest youth band ensembles in the country.

More entertainment

The second half saw more entertainment come from Lostock Hall Memorial Senior Band, recently promoted to the Second Section conducted by newly appointed MD, John Atkinson, before British Open and National Final contenders Leyland Band directed by Tom Wyss rounded the event off in style, topped by a massed band performance of 'Ghostbusters'.

Denis Wick

Inclusive music making

A spokesperson for the event told 4BR: "It was a great event — one that was all about the way brass bands provide inclusive music making in the hearts of their communities.

Our thanks go to everyone who took part and for everyone who came along to support. Brass Attack 2024 is already in the diary for next year!"