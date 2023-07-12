                 

*
News

Reg Vardy provide the Bond thrills in Sunderland

The Reg Vardy Band had everyone shaken and stirred with their recent James Bond celebration concert.

Reg Vardy
  The multi-faceted production was a huge hit with the audience

Wednesday, 12 July 2023

        

The Fire Station arts venue in Sunderland may not quite be as iconic a James Bond location as Fort Knox in 'Goldfinger', but it certainly provided a packed audience who enjoyed Reg Vardy Band's recent 'For Your Eyes Only: 70 Years of Bond' concert, with just as many thrills.

Tickets had been sold out well advance, with those lucky enough to grab a seat (non-ejector kind) treated to hit after hit from the famous film franchise amid a muti-faceted production that combined lighting, and audio visual backing.

Led by MD Chris Shanks, the players were joined by the banding world's very own secret agent — Jonny Midnight — otherwise known as cornet star Jimmy Hayes, as well as MI5's new 'Q' musical prodigy, singer, Lauren Campbell.

Incredible response

"The response to the event has just been incredible," band spokesperson Jillian Dixon told 4BR.

"Scott Meikle and Chris Shanks put everything into making this a night to remember — and with the help of Tamsin Austin, Director at the Fire Station, who saw its potential and supported us with a fantastic stage production package, it took things to a new presentational level.

The band looked and played the part as the music was of course fabulous with Alan Catherall inventive arrangements adding so much, whilst the soloists in Jim and Lauren was simply superb."

It really was a premiere to remember and people were immediately asking when it will be on again. Sales of dry martinis went through the roof at the bar!Reg Vardy Band

Dry Martinis

Jillian added: "It really was a premiere to remember and people were immediately asking when it will be on again. Sales of dry martinis went through the roof at the bar!

It shows that when bands can take an idea and work on it to levels of professionalism there is an audience out there to enjoy it."

Bond returns in...

The band will now be performing the set once again in the second half of their forthcoming concerts at Alnwick Playhouse on 16th September and the Witham Barnard Castle on 30th September.

Image: Courtesy of Laura Tindall of PaperBoat photography

        

