The best of Times for National Youth ensemble

Members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain 'Ambassadors' ensemble will be making a visit to Times Radio this morning to be interviewed and perform on the Matt Chorley Show.
You can log in at 10.00am at:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/radio/live
Outreach
The ensemble has been undertaking a number of outreach performances in the London region this week.
They have been to various primary and secondary schools — with their visit to Tollgate Primary School called "inspirational".
The tour will be rounded off on Friday following their Times Radio appearance with a visit with Havering Music Services to Emerson Park Academy in the afternoon.