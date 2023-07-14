The best of Times for National Youth ensemble

The youngsters from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain 'Ambassadors' ensemble will be interviewed on Times Radio this morning.

Members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain 'Ambassadors' ensemble will be making a visit to Times Radio this morning to be interviewed and perform on the Matt Chorley Show.

You can log in at 10.00am at:

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/radio/live

Outreach

The ensemble has been undertaking a number of outreach performances in the London region this week.

They have been to various primary and secondary schools — with their visit to Tollgate Primary School called "inspirational".



The tour will be rounded off on Friday following their Times Radio appearance with a visit with Havering Music Services to Emerson Park Academy in the afternoon.