Interview with Philip Harper

We talk to Philip Harper about his latest concert project — and a new 3 year take on a classic tale of Charles Dickens.

4BR has caught up with Philip Harper, MD of the Cory Band following the news that that later this year in partnership with B:Music at Town Hall Birmingham and the Wobplay recording platform of World of Brass they will be undertaking their latest concert project — an ambitious three year re-imagining of Charles Dickens' famous 'A Christmas Carol'

Entitled 'A Cory Trilogy' it really is a very different take on the tale of the redemptive transformation of the miserly Ebeneezer Scrooge â€” and one that Philip is determined to enable his band to reach out to a n even wider audience with

So the first question was — how did the idea come about and what is the thinking behind it.