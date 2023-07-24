Death of Brian Howard

The death has been announced of the respected conductor Brian Howard.

The death has been announced of Brian Howard, the former resident Musical Director of the Stanshawe Band. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday 21st July.

The former assistant principal cornet player led the Bristol based band to victory in the televised BBC 'Best of Brass' Final in 1979, as well as working successfully alongside the likes of professional MDs, Walter Hargreaves and Roy Newsome.

He also enjoyed long association with a number of bands from the Forest of Dean area — notably Yorkley Onward (as a conductor from 1973 to 1988) and Lydbrook (leading them to claim the runner-up prize at the 1994 First Section National Championship Final).

Respected

A greatly respected and popular conductor within South Wales, he enjoyed a short period as MD of Cory Band and leading them to a podium finish at the 1989 European Championships in Bergen where they topped the set-work discipline of the event.

He was also a familiar and successful freelance conductor throughout the West of England region from Cornwall to Somerset.

Announcing the news through their Facebook page the Stanshawe Band stated: "Brian was a superb player and as a conductor gave the band an edge and precision which was evident in many of our performances under him, none more so than the Best of Brass Final in 1979.

Our thoughts are with Brian's wife Maureen and his family at this extremely sad time."

Tributes have been paid from across the banding world — notably from this bands in which he made a lasting contribution.

Further details will be announced in due course.