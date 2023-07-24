NYBBS gain Denis Wick support for solo competitions

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland has linked up with Denis Wick Products to support its in-house solo competitions

The Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) has announced that Denis Wick Products has agreed to sponsor its solo competitions which will take place during the forthcoming National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) summer school.

The company will donate vouchers for new Denis Wick mouthpieces to the winners of each of the Children's, Reserve and Senior Band solo competitions.

Excited

"We are excited to have the support of Denis Wick Products for one of the main activities during our NYBBS course,"SBBA Education Officer John Boax told 4BR. "We are very grateful to Dr Brett Baker, Marketing Lead for Denis Wick Products in securing this valuable sponsorship link."

In response, Brett commented: "Denis Wick is delighted to support the solo competitions which help to further encourage the development of young players in Scotland."

Concert finales

The NYBBS Summer School, supported by Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative starts on Sunday 30th July at the Strathallan School in Perthshire, and will run until Saturday 5th August when two end-of-course concerts will be held in Perth Concert Hall.

The Children's band will perform at 3.00pm with the Reserve and Senior ensembles taking to the stage at 6.30pm.

Denis Wick

Tickets

Admission to both events can be purchased via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-childrens-band-concert-tickets-666525695297 and at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-senior-and-reserve-bands-concert-tickets-666545825507

Tickets will also be available on the door, priced at £5 and £12.