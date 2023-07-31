New arts award link for Scottish Children's Band

Former NYBBS player Carole Ednie will be a 'Trinity Champion' to help boost creativity, curiosity, confidence and communication skills.

The Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) has announced that it will be running a Trinity Arts Awards scheme with its Children's Band during the current National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) Summer School.

SBBA has become a new centre for the delivery of the awards, with newly appointed Trinity Adviser Carole Ednie working as a 'Trinity Champion' with the players during the coming week to deliver, manage and assure accreditation of the Arts Awards.

Passionate educator

Carole is a former member of NYBBS and currently plays solo baritone with the cooperation band.

A passionate educator and performer, she graduated in 2021 from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is now a full-time music teacher with Fife Council.

The Trinity Arts Awards offer learning and qualifications which support individual development and increase young people's experiences and understanding of the arts.

Exciting development

Speaking about her involvement Carole said: "This is a unique and exciting development for the young brass musicians attending the NYBBS course.

As well as expanding their knowledge and understanding of the arts, the scheme boosts children's creativity, curiosity, confidence and communication skills."