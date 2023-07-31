National Youth Band sticks to its principals

The principal seats and the Harry Mortimer Award winners have been decided on the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Course.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has just started it Summer course at Wymondham College under the baton of American conductor Sarah Ioannides.

The guest soloist this year is Scott Hartmann, the remarkable trombonist who plays with Brass Band of Battle Creek as well as being Professor of Trombone at Yale University.

Solo winners

There has already been a great deal of musical action with a wonderful display of musicianship in the annual Harry Mortimer Solo Competitions, which were won by tenor horn player Daniel Marsh and percussionist Victoria Alvarez respectively.

Principal seats

The principal seats were also decided upon through a series of auditions:

Soprano: Ben Fearnley and Elizabeth Chung

Cornet: Lewis Barton

Flugel: Phoebe Mallinson

Horn: Daniel Marsh

Baritone: Imogen Fewster

Euphonium: Thomas Hall

Trombone: Adam Warburton

Bass Trombone: Malachy Cullen

Eb Bass: Ben Russon

Bb Bass: Nathaniel Wardroper-Hughes

Percussion: Jordan Ashman

Concert

The band will round off its course with a concert at Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden on Saturday 5th August (7.00pm)

The theme this year is 'Music from around the World' and will feature repertoire from Glinka to Respighi, William Himes to Peter Graham.

Tickets:



https://www.saffronhall.com/whats-on/view/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain