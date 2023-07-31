National Youth Band sticks to its principals

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has just started it Summer course at Wymondham College under the baton of American conductor Sarah Ioannides.
The guest soloist this year is Scott Hartmann, the remarkable trombonist who plays with Brass Band of Battle Creek as well as being Professor of Trombone at Yale University.
Solo winners
There has already been a great deal of musical action with a wonderful display of musicianship in the annual Harry Mortimer Solo Competitions, which were won by tenor horn player Daniel Marsh and percussionist Victoria Alvarez respectively.
Principal seats
The principal seats were also decided upon through a series of auditions:
Soprano: Ben Fearnley and Elizabeth Chung
Cornet: Lewis Barton
Flugel: Phoebe Mallinson
Horn: Daniel Marsh
Baritone: Imogen Fewster
Euphonium: Thomas Hall
Trombone: Adam Warburton
Bass Trombone: Malachy Cullen
Eb Bass: Ben Russon
Bb Bass: Nathaniel Wardroper-Hughes
Percussion: Jordan Ashman
Concert
The band will round off its course with a concert at Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden on Saturday 5th August (7.00pm)
The theme this year is 'Music from around the World' and will feature repertoire from Glinka to Respighi, William Himes to Peter Graham.
Tickets:
https://www.saffronhall.com/whats-on/view/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain