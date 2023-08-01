                 

Busy start to NYBBS Course

There has been plenty to keep the players busy on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland courses in Perthshire.

NYBBS
  The principal players of the Reserve Band are ready to knock on the door for the Senior Band

Tuesday, 01 August 2023

        

After their safe arrivals at Strathallan School in Perthshire on the weekend, the talented young players of the trio of National Youth Brass Band of Scotland ensembles have already been put through their paces.

Following the administration of registration and room allocations yesterday for all 185 players and staff, it was straight down to the auditions for seating positions in the Children's, Reserve and Senior band ensembles.

Busy start

Speaking about the busy start, a SBBA spokesperson told 4BR: "It's been a busy start for what promises to be a fantastic week of great music making under our conductors Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie. I think everyone is about to enjoy themselves!"

Principals

The following players have been chosen to take up principal positions in the three bands:

Children's Band:


Cornet: Isla Gillespie
Soprano: Lucy McFadzean
Flugel: Amy Fotheringham
Horn: Lewis Smith
Baritone: Emily Kroegler
Euphonium: James Barr
Trombone: Elise Hutchison
Bass trombone: Max Wardrope
Tuba: Xander Kerr
Percussion: Hollie Reid

Reserve Band:

Cornet: Charlie Colville
Flugel: Cara McFadzean
Horn: Lille McLuskie
Baritone: David Orr
Euphonium: John Oliver
Trombone: Lewis Young
Bass trombone: Tom Lamb
Tuba: Libby Hamilton
Percussion: Angus Crompton

Senior Band:

Cornet: Pearson Hood
Soprano: Gregor Koziel
Repiano: Ash Paton
Flugel: Rona Campbell
Horn: Andrew McMillan
Baritone: Charlie Boax
Euphonium: Angus Ritchie
Trombone: Marcie Boyle
Bass trombone: Aileen Orr
Tuba: Owen Campbell
Percussion: Scott Crumlish

Concerts:

Tickets for Saturday's end-of-course concerts in Perth Concert Hall can be booked at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-childrens-band-concert-tickets-666525695297

and at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-senior-and-reserve-bands-concert-tickets-666545825507

Tickets can also be purchased on the door, priced £5 and £12.

        

