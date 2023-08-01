Busy start to NYBBS Course

There has been plenty to keep the players busy on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland courses in Perthshire.

After their safe arrivals at Strathallan School in Perthshire on the weekend, the talented young players of the trio of National Youth Brass Band of Scotland ensembles have already been put through their paces.

Following the administration of registration and room allocations yesterday for all 185 players and staff, it was straight down to the auditions for seating positions in the Children's, Reserve and Senior band ensembles.

Busy start

Speaking about the busy start, a SBBA spokesperson told 4BR: "It's been a busy start for what promises to be a fantastic week of great music making under our conductors Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie. I think everyone is about to enjoy themselves!"

Principals

The following players have been chosen to take up principal positions in the three bands:

Children's Band:



Cornet: Isla Gillespie

Soprano: Lucy McFadzean

Flugel: Amy Fotheringham

Horn: Lewis Smith

Baritone: Emily Kroegler

Euphonium: James Barr

Trombone: Elise Hutchison

Bass trombone: Max Wardrope

Tuba: Xander Kerr

Percussion: Hollie Reid

Reserve Band:

Cornet: Charlie Colville

Flugel: Cara McFadzean

Horn: Lille McLuskie

Baritone: David Orr

Euphonium: John Oliver

Trombone: Lewis Young

Bass trombone: Tom Lamb

Tuba: Libby Hamilton

Percussion: Angus Crompton

Senior Band:

Cornet: Pearson Hood

Soprano: Gregor Koziel

Repiano: Ash Paton

Flugel: Rona Campbell

Horn: Andrew McMillan

Baritone: Charlie Boax

Euphonium: Angus Ritchie

Trombone: Marcie Boyle

Bass trombone: Aileen Orr

Tuba: Owen Campbell

Percussion: Scott Crumlish

It's been a busy start for what promises to be a fantastic week of great music making under our conductors Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie. I think everyone is about to enjoy themselves! SBBA

Denis Wick

Concerts:

Tickets for Saturday's end-of-course concerts in Perth Concert Hall can be booked at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-childrens-band-concert-tickets-666525695297

and at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-senior-and-reserve-bands-concert-tickets-666545825507

Tickets can also be purchased on the door, priced £5 and £12.

