Withington delegates enjoy exploring the musical mind

Delegates on Allan Withington's recent Conducting Course spent a rewarding time exploring the state of minds.

Tuesday, 01 August 2023

        

Allan Withington's passion for exploring very different aspects of musical connectivity was once again displayed on his most recent Conducting Summer School course in Leeuwarden in The Netherlands.

This year the theme was 'It's a State of Mind!', which embraced conducting technique, problem solving, rehearsal planning and artistic development through the prism of the benefits of music making to mental health.

Partners

The six-day course saw Allan link up with regular partners, 2021 Dutch National Champion Soli Brass, as well as the Fanfare Band, CMV Beatrix Fanfare Doezum and experienced partner speakers from diverse backgrounds.

These included Nora Knol who explored the benefits of the holistic Franklin method of yoga, Philip Curtis who spoke about music and dementia and how to connect to vulnerable audiences, and Mika de Vries who explained how music can be used as a means of coping with severe health issues.

The seven delegates enjoyed workshops, rehearsals and tuition (including working on the forthcoming British Open set-work, 'Sand & Stars' which culminated in two concerts — one in the centre Leeuwarden and another at a specialist retirement home in Bloemkamp, Bolsward.

Lasting impression

The course certainly made a lasting impression of the delegates from Italy, Denmark, Norway, Northern Ireland and Scotland, with one telling 4BR: "I think the best word I can use to sum it up is 'transformative'. It was extremely impactful and I'm so very glad I finally got the chance to attend."

Another added: "With its emphasis on developing and refining technique, Allan's course was extremely worthwhile. The holistic approach exposed us to numerous new ideas and concepts.

I certainly enjoyed feeling outside of my comfort zone and to immerse yourself in such musical self-development and the host of artistic and creative topics."

I think the best word I can use to sum it up is 'transformative'. It was extremely impactful and I'm so very glad I finally got the chance to attendAllan Withington Conducting Course delegate.

Important exploration

In response, Allan told 4BR: "The course this year was an important exploration into how music can have beneficial outcomes for those especially with dementia, mental health issues and neurodevelopmental disorders such as Tourette's Syndrome.

It was fascinating to explore this with delegates with such open minds, a thirst for musical knowledge, remarkable levels of determination and bags of talent."

He added: "It was great to work with such wonderful musicians in Soli Brass and CMV Beatrix Doezum and to learn from the experts in their field who came to speak to us. It really did show the positive power of music making."

        

