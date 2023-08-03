Soloists shine on NYBBS course

There has been plenty of great playing on show in Perthshire as the talented young performers on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland showcased their solo talents.

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) has held its annual course solo competitions with a host of outstanding performances to enjoy.

Each winner received a voucher from sponsors Denis Wick Products.

Results:





Children's Band:

1. Jamie Gillespie (tenor trombone)

2. Hollie Reid (drum kit)

3. James Barr (euphonium)

Reserve Band:

1. Angus Crompton (drum kit)

2. Charlie Colville (cornet)

Senior Band:

1. Charlie Boax (baritone)

2. Owen Campbell (Eb bass)

3. Rona Campbell (flugelhorn)

Edinburgh Festival

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland will be appearing at the Edinburgh International Festival to present Opening Fanfare: Scotland Makes Music on 5th August.

From noon to 5.00pm, Scottish youth and amateur ensembles will take over three pop-up stages in the gardens, culminating in a final moment of joint music making at the end of the day.

Ensembles featured include Intercultural Youth Scotland, Drake Music Scotland, Tinderbox Collective, Musicians in Exile and the Edinburgh Ukrainian Choir 'Oberih'. All performances on Saturday are free and entry is non-ticketed.

Sunday 6th August sees an epic set from the thrilling Grit Orchestra as well as performances from three National Youth Companies, National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, RCS Junior Conservatoire and National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland Scottish Brass Band Association.

Perth Concerts

The NYBBS summer school — which is supported by Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative is currently taking place at the Strathallan School in Forgandenny, Perthshire, and will run until the following Saturday 5th August.

Two end-of-course concerts will be held in Perth Concert Hall.

The Children's Band will perform at 3.00pm and the Reserve / Senior bands will take to the stage at 6.30pm.

Admission to both events can be purchased via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-childrens-band-concert-tickets-666525695297

and at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-senior-and-reserve-bands-concert-tickets-666545825507

Tickets will also be available on the door, priced at £5 and £12.