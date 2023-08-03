                 

*
banner

News

Soloists shine on NYBBS course

There has been plenty of great playing on show in Perthshire as the talented young performers on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland showcased their solo talents.

Solo winners
  The Children's Band players were all on great form

Thursday, 03 August 2023

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) has held its annual course solo competitions with a host of outstanding performances to enjoy.

Each winner received a voucher from sponsors Denis Wick Products.

Results:


Children's Band:

1. Jamie Gillespie (tenor trombone)
2. Hollie Reid (drum kit)
3. James Barr (euphonium)

Reserve Band:

1. Angus Crompton (drum kit)
2. Charlie Colville (cornet)

Senior Band:

1. Charlie Boax (baritone)
2. Owen Campbell (Eb bass)
3. Rona Campbell (flugelhorn)

Edinburgh Festival

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland will be appearing at the Edinburgh International Festival to present Opening Fanfare: Scotland Makes Music on 5th August.

From noon to 5.00pm, Scottish youth and amateur ensembles will take over three pop-up stages in the gardens, culminating in a final moment of joint music making at the end of the day.

Ensembles featured include Intercultural Youth Scotland, Drake Music Scotland, Tinderbox Collective, Musicians in Exile and the Edinburgh Ukrainian Choir 'Oberih'. All performances on Saturday are free and entry is non-ticketed.

Sunday 6th August sees an epic set from the thrilling Grit Orchestra as well as performances from three National Youth Companies, National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, RCS Junior Conservatoire and National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland Scottish Brass Band Association.

Perth Concerts

The NYBBS summer school — which is supported by Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative is currently taking place at the Strathallan School in Forgandenny, Perthshire, and will run until the following Saturday 5th August.

Two end-of-course concerts will be held in Perth Concert Hall.

The Children's Band will perform at 3.00pm and the Reserve / Senior bands will take to the stage at 6.30pm.

Admission to both events can be purchased via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-childrens-band-concert-tickets-666525695297

and at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-senior-and-reserve-bands-concert-tickets-666545825507

Tickets will also be available on the door, priced at £5 and £12.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Solo winners

Soloists shine on NYBBS course

August 3 • There has been plenty of great playing on show in Perthshire as the talented young performers on the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland showcased their solo talents.

NYBBGB

Giving something back...

August 3 • Hattie Nuttall and Will Bennett are two youngsters determined to invest their time and energy back into the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

the winenrs

Solo Champions shine on NYBBGB course

August 2 • Daniel Marsh and Victoria Alvarez take the honours after an exceptional Harry Mortimer Solo Competition on the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain course.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 30th July

August 2 • More brass band music to enjoy over the airwaves from Chris Helme.

What's on »

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 7 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Vacancies »

Roberts Bakery Band

August 3 • Roberts Bakery Band are looking for a Baritone player. We are a Championship section band based in Cheshire and rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays. The band are a friendly and ambitious bunch, with an active concert, contest and social diary.

London Central Fellowship Band

August 2 • Under the baton of internationally acclaimed musician Dudley Bright, the band enjoys a high standard of music-making. We are seeking enthusiastic players to fill Solo Cornet, Back row Cornet, 1st Horn, 1st Baritone and Percussion vacancies.

Phoenix Brass

August 2 • Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset are looking for an enthusiastic cornet player to join their ranks, position negotiable. Phoenix is flying high under our new MD Paul Denegri, and we are excited about returning to contesting in 2024 (3rd section)

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top