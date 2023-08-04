Doctor Martin spaces still up for grabs

There are a couple of places that can be filled for bands wishing to bag the lucrative prize money offer at the Doctor Martin Wainstone Cup competition.

4BR has been informed that there are still spaces that can be filled for the Doctor Martin Wainstone Cup competition which will take place at the Princess Alexander Auditorium, Yarm School in Stockton on Tees on Sunday 10th September.

£4,000 plus winner

Held the day after the British Open, the event continues to provide an ideal opportunity for Championship Section bands to replenish their financial coffers with generous cash prizes â€” with the winning band taking home a first prize of £4,000.

Contest organiser Steve Goodwin told 4BR: "Due to a withdrawal there is the opportunity for bands to enter the contest and we would be delighted to welcome them."

Prize pot

The overall prize pot is over £8,000, with the podium finishers winning £2,000 and £1,000 respectively and the fourth placed band claiming £500.

There is also an additional £250 for the 'Best March' and for the 'Best Soloist', whilst each band will receive £400 towards their travel expenses.

With additional prizes on offer the 2022 champion Hepworth took home a prize package of £4,650 4BR

Denis Wick

Musical requirements

Competitors this year will be required to perform an own-choice march, solo and major test piece selection.

To further assist bands, up to 4 'borrowed players' will be allowed. The contest will be pre- dawn. The entry fee is £250.

Contact:

s.goodwin.55@hotmail.co.uk