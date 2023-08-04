                 

Latest trio of recordings from Wobplay.com

New and vintage recordings from the International Staff Band, Yorkshire Building Society and the 1999 All England Masters Championship.

Friday, 04 August 2023

        

The Wobplay.com brass band recording platform has been adding yet more new and vintage releases for its subscribers to enjoy.

Three of the latest are 'Manuscripts II' by the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army, 'Hymn of the Highlands', by the then Yorkshire Building Society Band under Prof David King, and 'Master Brass Volume Ten' — from the 1999 All England Masters Championship.

Manuscripts II

'Manuscripts II' been inspired by the 1997 CD 'Manuscripts' which featured as yet unpublished works alongside a CD-ROM.

It honours the spirit of the 'behind the scenes' CD-ROM of the original with a 36 minute in-depth documentary about the recording process and the work of the ISB, featuring footage from the recording sessions and interviews.

Soloist

Philip Cobb features as soloist in Ray Steadman-Allen's 'Love's Vision', a large-scale work written for Philip's grandfather, Roland — who was present at the sessions and speaks about his memories of the piece.

Taster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rjd4RXMqPo

Hymn of the Highlands

'Hymn of the Highlands' came out on the Polyphonic label in 2002 when the Yorkshire Building Society Band was at the peak of its powers under David King.

They had won the British Open title for a third time in 2001 and were in the middle of a run of six consecutive European Championship successes.

The recording feature the Peter Graham suite as well as evocative performance of 'Whitsun Wakes', Kenneth Downie's 'Rhapsody on 'The Isle of Mull' and Kenneth Hesketh's waspish 'Masque'.

Master Brass — Volume 10

'Master Brass — Volume 10' is part of the series of highlights recording packages that Polyphonic produced over a number of years.

1999 was the year when Yorkshire Building Society recorded its first victory under David King with a blistering performance of the set-work, 'Tristan Encounters' by Martin Ellerby.

You can hear that again in all its glory (the band being placed 2nd, 1st and 1st by the three separate judges) to take the title.

Also featured on the recording are pieces from the Gala Concert performed by Eikanger Bjorsvik (who did not take part in what was then an 'English' event) — including a scorching finale from 'Year of the Dragon' and Wardle High School Band.

Wobplay

To find out more about Wobplay go to:
https://wobplay.com/

        

