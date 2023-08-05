                 

News

Ready for action in Perth...

The three National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland are ready for their showcases performances at Perth Concert Hall.

NYBBS
  The young players have been working hard with their tutors for their Perth appearance (Image: James McGoldrick)

Saturday, 05 August 2023

        

The members of the three National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland are getting ready to head to Perth Concert Hall for their showcase concert day.

Fantastic week

It will be the culmination of a fantastic week of hard work and fun at Strathallan School, where 185 youngsters have been put through their musical paces by conductors Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie.

It will also be a busy weekend as the senior National Youth Band will also be appearing at the Edinburgh International Festival — boosted by the recent 'Good Morning Britain' appearance on national television.

Musical talent

Speaking about the week and the concerts to come, Senior Band conductor Ian Porthouse said: "It's been a great week and I know John and Alan will agree with me that that the future of Scottish banding looks to be very healthy indeed.

There is so much musical talent, enthusiasm and drive with these young players. If you are in the area please come along and enjoy the performances."

It all kicks off at 3.00pm with the NYBBS Children's Band, followed at 6.30pm by the Reserve Band and Senior Band.

Ian Porthouse

Concerts:

Tickets for Saturday's end-of-course concerts in Perth Concert Hall can be booked at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-childrens-band-concert-tickets-666525695297

and at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-senior-and-reserve-bands-concert-tickets-666545825507

Tickets can also be purchased on the door, priced £5 and £12.

        





