Brighton returns to add to recital series

Charley Brighton will add another recital to his amazing total later this month after making a welcome return to the stage after illness.

Sunday, 06 August 2023

        

The great euphonium evangelist Charley Brighton will make a welcome return to the recital stage later this month to add to his remarkable total of public performances.

When Covid-19 hit, Charley had notched up 77 recital performances at various local venues, helping to raise thousands of pounds for good causes in the process.

Serious illness

However, a family move to Staines and post-Covid restrictions meant that they didn't start again as hoped, and although his did add three more to the total with his friend Gareth Green, serious illness struck in April 2022.

Three bladder cancer operations followed as well as further major surgery last September — although it needed another trio of operations as he contracted sepsis that delayed a full recovery for a further 18 months.

Tough journey

Charley told 4BR: "It's been a tough old journey. In between operations recovering at home, I was able to play occasionally but nothing too heavy obviously. I really did wonder if I would have the strength to play seriously again.

However, I was finally given the all-clear in June and I made the decision to attempt to restart my recitals."

Success

He added: "The first recital back in June was a great success and a huge milestone for me in my recovery, as we also raised £200 raised through a collection that went to aid the food bank at the SA.

Now we are ready to go again and show off even more of my collection of instruments.

Several guests are lined up to give me a break during the recitals and I'm delighted that Fred Fuller will join me on this occasion.

There will hopefully be monthly recitals from now on until December with a restart in February, all being well."

Concert:

Music for a Saturday Lunchtime
12 noon
Charley Brighton with guests Fred Fuller and Ann Fuller
Accompanist: Gareth Green
Saturday 19th August
Staines Salvation Army
Woodthorpe Road
Ashford (TW15 3JY)

        

