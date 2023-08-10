                 

Draws made for Wychavon Festival of Brass

The draws have been announced for each of the sections at the Wychavon Festival of Brass later this year.

  The event takes place on Saturday 4th November

Thursday, 10 August 2023

        

The draws have been announced for the Wychavon Festival of Brass Entertainment Contest which takes place on Saturday November 4th at the Simon de Montfort School in Evesham.

Packed day

There is sure to be a packed day of entertainment to enjoy from the moment the doors open at 9.00am, with keenly fought battles in each of the five sections for the generous cash prizes and the plethora of section and individual awards.

The Championship Section will be judged by Roger Webster with a dozen of the 20 competitors also looking to claim the qualification place on offer for the 2024 British Open Spring Festival.

For more information go to: https://www.festivalofbrass.co.uk/home.html#

The Championship Section will be judged by Roger Webster with a dozen of the 20 competitors also looking to claim the qualification place on offer for the 2024 British Open Spring Festival4BR

Championship Section:

Commences: 9.30am
Adjudicator: Roger Webster

1. Enderby (Stephen Phillips)
2. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
3. Filton Concert Brass (Nathan Jenkins)*
4. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)*
5. Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams)*
6. Langley (Cliff Parker)*
7. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
8. Flixton (TBC)*
9. Bodmin (Simon Badge)*
10. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)*
11. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)*
12. Wantage Silvers (Chris King)
13. Michelmersh Silver (TBC)*
14. Fishburn (Duncan Beckley)
15. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)
16. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
17. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)*
18. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)*
19. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)*
20. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)

*Denotes eligibility for the Spring Festival Senior Trophy invitation.


First Section:

Commences: 9.30am
Adjudicator: Paul Norley

1. Weston Brass (Ian Dickinson)
2. Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams)
3. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas)
4. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
5. Haydock Band (Mark Quinn)
6. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
7. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)
8. Langley (Cliff Parker)
9. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)
10. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
11. Harborough (Brad Turnbull)
12. Flixton Band (TBC)
13. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch)
14. Hucknall & Linby (Paul Whyley)
15. Bedworth Brass (Wayne Rushton)
16. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
17. Staines Brass (Gareth Trott)


Second Section:

Commences: 4.00pm (following Fourth Section)
Adjudicator: Dave Lea

1. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
2. Stourport-on-Severn (Oliver Wilson)
3. Ammanford Town (Glyn Davies)
4. Usk Brass (James Jones)
5. City of Norwich Brass (Mark Ager)
6. Mid Rhondda (Graham Sheppard)
7. Ratby Cooperative Mid Band (Nicholas Garman)


Third Section:

Commences: 9.30am
Adjudicator: Martin Heartfield

1. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)
2. Cleobury Mortimer Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
3. Crwbin Silver (Alex McGee)
4. Welwyn Garden City (William Douglas)
5. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
6. London City Brass (Andrew Brittin)
7. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)
8. Littleport (Ian Johnson)
9. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)
10. Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)
11. Stourport-on-Severn (Oliver Wilson)
12. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)
13. Ynyshir Brass (Dean Evans)
14. Ratby Cooperative Mid Band (Nicholas Garman)
15. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
16. Rode Hall Silver (Nigel Butler)
17. Greenalls (Russell Prescott)
18. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)


Fourth Section:

Commences: 9.30am
Adjudicator: Stephanie Binns

1. University of Warwick (Tom Stoneman)
2. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
3. Blaenavon Town (Christian Jenkins)
4. Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)
5. Malvern Hills District Brass (Chris License)
6. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)
7. Boro' Brass (Laura Whittaker)
8. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)
9. Wantage Academy (Nicola Jones)
10. Gresley Colliery Community Band (Matt Pope)
11. London City Brass (Andrew Brittin)

        

