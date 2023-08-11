                 

*
banner

News

Cornish bands help attract holiday makers

The welcoming brass band community in Cornwall has helped attract inquisitive holiday makers to the area.

Cornwall
  Cornwall always offers plenty of performance opportunities for bands

Friday, 11 August 2023

        

Cornish Holidays, a family firm that offers self-catering accommodation throughout Cornwall has found that its connection to the brass band movement has brought extra interest and custom.

Alec and Helen Grimsey set up the business around 14 years ago and having played for many years with Watership Brass and Test Valley Brass near Newbury, they have found that the welcoming brass band community in Cornwall has become a great attraction.

Beautiful place

"Cornwall is such a beautiful place to visit and when people go there with us they tend to want to explore and find out more about the local communities,"Alec told 4BR.

"We started putting in some details of the local bands and what they were up to such as when they rehearsed and had local concerts. We found that when we got our customer feedback after the holidays, many had gone to hear a band play in a seaside concert or had even gone along and asked to join a rehearsal."

The company now sends out details of several bands in its regular newsletter and would like to hear from more Cornish bands who can give details of when they rehearse and what local concerts they have coming up.

We would love to hear from more bands and were they can be supported over the summer months. Just get in touch — we know our holiday makers would love to experience their music makingCornish Holiday

Send details

"Our latest newsletter featured the Bugle Contest and the Proms at the Minnack Theatre, as well as information on bands from Camborne, Gweek Silver, Loswithiel Town, Roche, Mount Charles, Bodmin, Helston, St Dennis and Porthleven.

We would love to hear from more bands and were they can be supported over the summer months. Just get in touch — we know our holiday makers would love to experience their music making."

Get in touch

To get in touch with Cornish Holiday with your details just contact: enquiries@cornishholiday.info

www.cornishholiday.info

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

British Open to be live-streamed

August 11 • The 169th British Open Championship will once again be live-streamed from Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

National

Youth Champs eager to build on success

August 11 • Brass Bands England hopes to attract even more bands to its National Youth Championships in Cheltenham next year — and there is plenty of time to be a part of it.

Cornwall

Cornish bands help attract holiday makers

August 11 • The welcoming brass band community in Cornwall has helped attract inquisitive holiday makers to the area.

NYBBS

NYBBS principals gain Besson congratulations

August 10 • Besson Musical Instruments has supported the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland's Principal Ensemble as they wow audiences with their performances.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 14 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

August 11 • Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures. â€¨

Bedford Town Band

August 11 • Bedford Town Band, London and Southern counties 1st section, require two Bb cornets, position negotiable and one Bb bass. Why not join the band and our musical director, Craig Patterson for the Wychaven contest this November?

Yarwell & Nassington Britannia Brass Band

August 10 • YARWELL & NASSINGTON BRITANNIA BRASS BAND are looking for a CONDUCTOR. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in Yarwell, Northamptonshire. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening & work towards two main concerts/year plus Summer & Christmas programmes.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top