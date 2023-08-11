Cornish bands help attract holiday makers

The welcoming brass band community in Cornwall has helped attract inquisitive holiday makers to the area.

Cornish Holidays, a family firm that offers self-catering accommodation throughout Cornwall has found that its connection to the brass band movement has brought extra interest and custom.

Alec and Helen Grimsey set up the business around 14 years ago and having played for many years with Watership Brass and Test Valley Brass near Newbury, they have found that the welcoming brass band community in Cornwall has become a great attraction.

Beautiful place

"Cornwall is such a beautiful place to visit and when people go there with us they tend to want to explore and find out more about the local communities,"Alec told 4BR.

"We started putting in some details of the local bands and what they were up to such as when they rehearsed and had local concerts. We found that when we got our customer feedback after the holidays, many had gone to hear a band play in a seaside concert or had even gone along and asked to join a rehearsal."

The company now sends out details of several bands in its regular newsletter and would like to hear from more Cornish bands who can give details of when they rehearse and what local concerts they have coming up.

Send details

"Our latest newsletter featured the Bugle Contest and the Proms at the Minnack Theatre, as well as information on bands from Camborne, Gweek Silver, Loswithiel Town, Roche, Mount Charles, Bodmin, Helston, St Dennis and Porthleven.

We would love to hear from more bands and were they can be supported over the summer months. Just get in touch — we know our holiday makers would love to experience their music making."

Get in touch

To get in touch with Cornish Holiday with your details just contact: enquiries@cornishholiday.info

www.cornishholiday.info