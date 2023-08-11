Youth Champs eager to build on success

Brass Bands England hopes to attract even more bands to its National Youth Championships in Cheltenham next year — and there is plenty of time to be a part of it.

Brass Bands England has stated that it hopes to build on the success of the recent National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

Following events in the North West and East Midlands, the next Youth Champs will take place at Dean Close School in Cheltenham on Saturday 23rd March 2024.

Accessible location

BBE hopes that the accessible location will also make it easier for bands in the South of England, who have found the logistics of travelling to the most recent two Youth Champs events challenging, to attend.

Integral to that is the flexibility allowed when entering a group of young players into the contest.

Open to all

The Youth Championships is open to bands of all shapes, sizes and experience levels, with three groups — including the non-competitive Besson Prodige Showcase Section where a small group can play 10 minutes of any music.

Up to four adult performers (in non-principal positions) can assist young players in groups from 5 to 55 in size.

The Yamaha Performance Section is a competitive opportunity for ensembles who will perform an own-choice programme of 15 minutes (and must include one original brass band work).

Up to two adult performers (in non-principal positions) are permitted in bands up to 55 players in size.

The Championship Section is the major competitive platform for bands that will perform an own-choice programme of 20 minutes (must include 8 minutes of original brass band music) in ensembles of up to 55 members.

All Sections will be open to all performers who have not reached their 19th birthday on or before 31st August in the year of the contest (in the case of 2024, players born on or after 1st September 2005).

Opportunity

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The Youth Champs is an extraordinary opportunity for our community's future players to develop and grow.

The day celebrates inclusivity and support, so much so that we welcome our 'non-standard' brass band instrument friends such as plastic instruments, trumpets, and French horns (but all instruments must be from the brass or percussion families)."

They added: "In addition there are no set-test pieces in any sections, but rather an own-choice of at least one original brass band work must be played in the Performance and Championship sections."

There's a lot more flexibility in entry requirements than people think. After all, it's all about providing the very best opportunity possible for young performers, and that requires a bit of give and take CEO, Kenny Crookston

Denis Wick

Fits your needs

Adding his perspective, BBE CEO Kenny Crookston commented: "There's a lot more flexibility in entry requirements than people think. After all, it's all about providing the very best opportunity possible for young performers, and that requires a bit of give and take.

You don't need a full band and you can perform in a non-competitive Section should you wish.

Even if you only have a small group of young players, your band includes non-traditional brass instruments, or you need a few adults to support the performance, there is likely to be a Section that fits your needs. If you're unsure if you qualify, call us, we'd be happy to answer any questions."

Entry information

Entries will close on 31st December (or when places are filled), and there is still time to consider entering a group for the first time.

Full entry information and the registration form can be found at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/national-youth-brass-band-championships