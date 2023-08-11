                 

British Open to be live-streamed

The 169th British Open Championship will once again be live-streamed from Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

British Open
  The event will be live streamed on the Wobplay platform

Friday, 11 August 2023

        

It has been confirmed that the 169th British Open Championship to be held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 9th September will once again be live-streamed across the banding world on the Wobplay.com media platform.

17 of the world's finest bands will take to the stage to perform Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand & Stars' in what promises to be a fantastic day of competition.

The live-stream will be hosted by Iwan Fox, with 4barsrest also providing their live comments and image coverage.

Banding globe

A British Open spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted that we are able to work with the excellent teams at World of Sound and Symphony Hall to ensure that the contest reaches every corner of the banding globe.

If you can't come to Birmingham, then simply sit back wherever you are and enjoy the music making."

To sign up for Wobplay go to:
www.wobplay.com

Tickets:

British Open Championship


https://bmusic.co.uk/events/169th-british-open-brass-band-championships

National Youth Brass Band


https://bmusic.co.uk/events/national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-childrens-band-pre-gala-concert-performance

Brass Band Gala Concert


Cory & Black Dyke Bands
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-gala-2023-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-and-services-for-education-brass-ensembles

        

