New Elgar additions to Wobplay platform

Two concert performances from the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School — including Cory in celebratory mood can now be enjoyed on the Wobplay.com recording platform.

With a host of various summer schools taking place around the UK in recent weeks, the recording specialists Wobplay went along to the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School in Bromsgrove to record a brace of concerts.

Tutors Concert

The first came on the Friday evening with the Tutors Concert led by Course Director Philip Harper and featuring an ensemble made up of Mark Wilkinson, Tom Smith, Darren Lea, Stephanie Binns, Sheona Wade, Daniel Thomas, Adam Bokaris, Christopher Thomas, Les Neish, Gareth Hand and Steve Jones.

The programme saw works from Charpentier, Bach and Bizet to Howard Snell, Peter Graham and Rodney Newton, whilst Mark, Tom, Stephanie, Sheona, Les, Adam, Daniel and Chris all showcased their solo talents.

The following day the Wobplay team recorded the 10th Anniversary Concert that once again saw Philip Harper at the helm.

The first half was provided by the 80 delegates of the EIBBSS Band with music from Gordon Langford and Philip Sparke to Thierry Deleruyelle, Kenneth Downie and Philip himself.

Cory

The second half was provided by the event's special guests, as the Cory Band delivered music from Zawinul to Verdi as well as much of their popular 'Dr Who' inspired set.

The featured soloists on the night were Daniel Thomas who performed Judith Bingham's evocative 'Venice' euphonium concerto and Stephanie Binns who played 'Chapel Rock at Sunset' by Paul Saggers, which had been specially written for her.

Great time

Speaking about the recordings, a Wobplay spokesperson told 4BR: "We spent a wonderful weekend filming at the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School.

We had a great time with the delegates and tutors alike and we really hope the brilliant atmosphere comes across in these entertaining concerts."

