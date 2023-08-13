National Youth Band Ambassadors entertain in the heart of London

The Ambassadors Band of the NYBBGB headed to a musical corner of Trafalgar Square to entertain their latest global audience.

Members of the Ambassador Band of the National Youth Brass Band of Great rounded off a busy Summer of high-profile performances by heading to London on the weekend.

Led by guest conductor Chris King, the 30 players performed in the courtyard of St Martin in the Field, the Anglican Church perched in the north east corner of Trafalgar Square which has long been one of the capital's most popular places of congregational worship, artistic exhibition and musical performance.

Summer Stage

The 30 strong Ambassador Band was part of an eclectic 'Summer Stage' weekend programme that included the Lady Petrol Band, Naomi Campbell and Anna Aarons, Sam Wray, Rory Wilkinson, and Uche BW, and performed a later afternoon set of easy listening repertoire in front of a packed courtyard audience.

It included music from ABBA and Queen to William Rimmer and Hans Zimmer, with the audience showing their appreciation by demanding encores, which included 'The Floral Dance'.

Wonderful way

Speaking about their appearance, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromly told 4BR: "This was a wonderful way to round off a very busy period for the Youth Band — one that has brought a great deal of artistic acclaim.

We managed to do a bit of 'on the spot' research with the audience who had come from all corners of the globe to take time out to relax and listen to the music making.

They were amazed by the talent of the players and the sense of enjoyment that came with their performances."

He added: "As part of our remit for reaching out to new audiences we couldn't have asked for anything better, and my thanks got to Chris King and the players for providing another memorable concert appearance."

Children's Band at Birmingham

Mark also revealed that preparations were now underway for the appearance of the National Children's Band at the Gala Concert day following the British Open on Sunday 10th September.

"That's another high profile event that I hope will attract another appreciative audience."

National Children's Band at Symphony Hall

Sunday 10th September — 2.00pm

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-childrens-band-pre-gala-concert-performance