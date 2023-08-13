Willebroek summer school makes local connections

59 players enjoy an inspirational week of brass band learning and performance at the Brass Band Willebroek Academy.

The third annual Brass Band Willebroek Academy recently took place in the town of Lier on the outskirts of Antwerp.

59 players of all ages and abilities took part in the week-long summer school which showcased the talents of two ensembles: the Willebroek Academy NXT packed with promising young players, and the more senior Willebroek Academy Band made up of more established performers.

Concerts

It also culminated in a brace of local concerts — the first of which took place was an informal open-air event in the town centre, which attracted a large audience of listeners and passers-by.

The second was at the historic Jezuitenkerk which offered a more formal setting to hear established works such as Gilbert Vinter's 'James Cook — Circumnavigator' and Simon Dobson's 'Penlee'.

The Willebroek Academy NXT was led by Wim Lauryssen with an ethos of developing both technical skills as well as enjoyment and enthusiasm, whilst the Willebroek Academy Band under conductor Frans Violet focussed on advancing skill sets and understanding.

The ethos is all about inclusivity and development, led by players of Brass Band Willebroek who give up their time to be a part of the course Brass Band Willebroek

Denis Wick

Ethos

Speaking to 4BR about the course a spokesperson said: "The ethos is all about inclusivity and development, led by players of Brass Band Willebroek who give up their time to be a part of the course.

Our thanks also go to Besson Artist Philippe Schwartz. His approach to the players as well as his playing was inspirational, with his workshops and teaching sessions contributing so much to the course."

4BR was informed that the band is now concentrating on the band's forthcoming international solo competition in October and the Belgium National Championships.