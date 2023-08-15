                 

Death of Helen Smart

Pemberton Old Wigan Band has announced the death of the much loved mother, teacher, player and Olympic swimmer Helen Smart.

Pemberton
  Helen was thrilled when the band won the 2022 Area title (above)

The death has been announced by Pemberton Old Wigan Band of their hugely respected, loved and admired euphonium player Helen Smart, aged 42.

Helen was a member and integral part of the organisation for over 30 years, most recently playing second euphonium in the B Band. Her father, John Don-Duncan, conducts the organisation's Junior Band, whilst her brother Robert also spent many years playing at Pemberton.

Inspirational

An inspirational sportswoman and leader, Helen was a world level competitive swimmer, winning a bronze medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games, and silver medals at the World and European Championships. In 2000, she represented Great Britain at the Sydney Olympic Games, coming 15th in the 200m backstroke event.

Helen was also a dedicated and committed Headteacher — her passion for her calling linked to her motto 'Learn like a Champion'. Married in the Lake District, her favourite place, to husband Craig, they had two children, Heidi and Stanley.

Heartbroken

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are all heartbroken and our love and thoughts are with Craig and the children.

With her enthusiasm and joy for playing, Helen was ecstatic when the band won the Second Section North West Area title in 2022, followed by a brilliant runner-up finish at the National Final and promotion to the First Section for the first time in the band's history."

Helen brought her champion mindset and inspirational teaching methods to each and every rehearsal and thrived on developing the next generation of playersPemberton Old Wigan Band.

Champion

They added: "Helen brought her champion mindset and inspirational teaching methods to each and every rehearsal and thrived on developing the next generation of players. Pemberton and the wider banding world have lost a remarkable woman."

Further details will be shared when available.

        

