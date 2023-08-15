National Band of New Zealand to make Australian debut

For the first time in its 70 year history the National Band of New Zealand will tour Australia — alongside trumpet stars Philip Cobb and Owen Morris.

The National Band of New Zealand is set to tour Australia next month.

Surprisingly, it will be the first time in its 70-year history that the representative ensemble will visit its closest brass band neighbour, with the tour seeing them perform under the baton of MD, David Bremner in venues along the East Coast from the 2nd — 9th September.

Originals

Formed to undertake a Coronation tour of the United Kingdom in 1953, the 'originals' famously made history by winning both the Edinburgh Festival and then the British Open Championship at Belle Vue in Manchester.

Since that time they have competed at various championship events on their regular tour cycles — twice winning the WMC World Championship in The Netherlands as well as a second Edinburgh Festival and the Canadian National Exhibition contest.

A position in the band is much sought-after, with 27 memorable tours undertaken to the United States, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Russia, Greece, South Korea and throughout Europe and the UK.

The band last made an international tour in 2017 when it returned to compete at the WMC in Kerkrade and came runner-up. Due to Covid-19 it was only able to undertake a 'home' tour in 2020.

Thrilled to lead

Musical Director David Bremner, who has led the band since 2020, and is a former five time playing member, told 4BR that he was thrilled to be taking the band on it first trip to Australia.

"I really am. It's incredibly exciting to be taking this National Band to Australia for the first time. It has gained so many plaudits in its history and I hope this tour will add to them.

The band is world class, and I can't wait for the audiences to hear their wonderful music making. The players all came through a tight and competitive audition process and the final selection is something we are all proud of."

Trumpet stars

David also confirmed that the tour will also feature two of the world's most sought after trumpet stars in Owen Morris, Principal Trumpet of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and Philip Cobb, Principal Trumpet of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

"This really is the icing on the cake to be able to perform with these incredible musicians. I'm sure they are going to be a huge hit over there, and I know the band is just fizzing to accompany them.



We will be showcasing the full range of our talents too — with a mix of classical, contemporary, jazz and everything in between, so you can see why we can't wait to finally cross the Tasman and perform in Australia."

Fund raising

Fund raising activities are currently underway to help met the extensive costs of the tour.

Supporters can help by making a donation at:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-the-national-band-of-nz-get-to-australia

It's incredibly exciting to be taking this National Band to Australia for the first time. It has gained so many plaudits in its history and I hope this tour will add to them David Bremner

Denis Wick

Itinerary:

Saturday 2nd September:

Hawthorn Town Hall, Melbourne (7.00pm)

Soloist: Owen Morris

Sunday 3rd September:

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo (2.30pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Tuesday 5th September:

City Hall, Newcastle (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Wednesday 6th September:

Salvation Army Congress Hall, Sydney (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Friday 8th September:

Salvation Army City Temple, Brisbane (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Saturday 9th September:

The Events Centre, Caloundra (2.30pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Tickets available from: https://nationalband.co.nz

The National Band of New Zealand is set to tour Australia next month.

Surprisingly, it will be the first time in its 70-year history that the representative ensemble will visit its closest brass band neighbour, with the tour seeing them perform under the baton of MD, David Bremner in venues along the East Coast from the 2nd — 9th September.

Formed to undertake a historic tour of the United Kingdom in 1953, the 'originals' famously made history by winning both the Edinburgh Festival and then the British Open Championship at Belle Vue in Manchester.

Since that time, they have competed at various championship events on their regular tour cycles — twice winning the WMC World Championship in The Netherlands as well as a second Edinburgh Festival and the Canadian National Exhibition contest.

A position in the band is much sought, after with 27 memorable tours undertaken to the United States, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Russia, Greece, South Korea and throughout Europe and the UK.

The band last made an international tour in 2017 when it returned to compete at the WMC in Kerkrade and came runner-up. Due to Covid-19 it was only able to undertake a 'home' tour in 2020.

Musical Director David Bremner, who has led the band since 2020, and is a former five time playing member told 4BR that he was thrilled to be taking the band on it first trip to Australia.

"I really am. It's incredibly excited to be taking this National Band to Australia for the first time. It has gained so many plaudits in its history and I hope this tour will add them.

The band is world class, and I can't wait for the audiences to hear their wonderful music making. The players all came through a tight and competitive audition process and the final selection is something we are all proud of."

David also confirmed that the tour will also feature two of the world's most sought after trumpet stars in Owen Morris, Principal Trumpet of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and Philip Cobb, Principal Trumpet of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

"This really is the icing on the cake to be able to perform with these incredible performers. I'm sure they are going to be a huge hit over there, and I know the band is just fizzing to accompany them.



We will be showcasing the full range of our talents too — with a mix of classical, contemporary, jazz and everything in between so you can see why we can't wait to finally cross the Tasman and perform in Australia."

Fund raising activities are currently underway to help met the extensive costs of the tour.

Supporters can help by making a donation at:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-the-national-band-of-nz-get-to-australia



Itinerary:

Saturday 2nd September:

Hawthorn Town Hall, Melbourne (7.00pm)

Soloist: Owen Morris

Sunday 3rd September:

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo (2.30pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Tuesday 5th September:

City Hall, Newcastle (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Wednesday 6th September:

Salvation Army Congress Hall, Sydney (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Friday 8th September:

Salvation Army City Temple, Brisbane (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Saturday 9th September:

The Events Centre, Caloundra (2.30pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Tickets available from: https://nationalband.co.nz



The band is world class, and I can't wait for the audiences to hear their wonderful music making. The players all came through a tight and competitive audition process and the final selection is something we are all proud of."

Tour stars

David also confirmed that the tour will also feature two of the world's most sought after trumpet stars in Owen Morris, Principal Trumpet of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and Philip Cobb, Principal Trumpet of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

"This really is the icing on the cake to be able to perform with these incredible performers. I'm sure they are going to be a huge hit over there, and I know the band is just fizzing to accompany them.



We will be showcasing the full range of our talents too — with a mix of classical, contemporary, jazz and everything in between so you can see why we can't wait to finally cross the Tasman and perform in Australia."

Fund raising

Fund raising activities are currently underway to help met the extensive costs of the tour.

Supporters can help by making a donation at:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-the-national-band-of-nz-get-to-australia

It's incredibly exciting to be taking this National Band to Australia for the first time. It has gained so many plaudits in its history and I hope this tour will add to them David Bremner

Denis Wick

Itinerary:

Saturday 2nd September:

Hawthorn Town Hall, Melbourne (7.00pm)

Soloist: Owen Morris

Sunday 3rd September:

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo (2.30pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Tuesday 5th September:

City Hall, Newcastle (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Wednesday 6th September:

Salvation Army Congress Hall, Sydney (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Friday 8th September:

Salvation Army City Temple, Brisbane (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Saturday 9th September:

The Events Centre, Caloundra (2.30pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Tickets available from: https://nationalband.co.nz

