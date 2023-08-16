Victoria line links north

Queen Victoria's Consort brass ensemble will head to the North of England for a special short tour next month.

Queen Victoria's Consort, the brass ensemble that performs music from the era on period instruments, is set to make a trio of special concert appearances in the North East of England next month.

Supported by the Continuo Foundation and in partnership with Redhills Durham Miners Hall, the ensemble will head to the world famous Beamish 'living museum' and Bowes Museum, as well marking the 200th anniversary of Stanhope Band over the weekend of the 8th-10th September.

The ensemble will also feature a number of works written and arranged by well-known composer and conductor Steve Robson.

Brass legacy

Speaking about the short tour, Andrew Kershaw of the ensemble told 4BR: "We are really looking forward to the trip and the opportunity it provides to showcase the legacy that still exists in brass performance to this day."

The first performance of the weekend will see Queen Victoria's Consort play throughout the day at the Beamish Museum in Stanley, giving impromptu performances dressed in their Victorian attire and performing on the period instruments.

Fanny Mendelssohn

The following day they will head to the village of Stanhope where, as Andrew told 4BR, they will perform a new work inspired by the remarkable Fanny Mendelssohn entitled, 'Recognition'.

Written by composer Libby Croad, it pays tribute to a composer who lived in the shadow of her more famous young brother, Felix.

Queen Victoria described him as "the greatest musical genius since Mozart", but in 1842 was delighted to be informed that her favourite piece of his, 'Schoner und schooner scmuckt sic', which she sang with him at the piano, was in fact written by his sister.

Stanhope anniversary

Andrew added; "Stanhope was one of the original saxhorn bands when it for formed in 1823 — and was referred to as 'The Band of Hope' playing at the local Methodist Church where this concert will be held.

Theirs is an incredible history with a legacy that is strong and vibrant to this day and we are thrilled that the concert coincides with their wonderful anniversary and delighted that we will marching with them to the showground on the day."

Bowes exhibition

The ensemble will round off their short tour with performances throughout the day at The Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle on 10th September where they will also display many instruments form their collection.



Concert appearances:

Friday 8th September:

'Brass Tracks'

Beamish Museum

County Durham

Saturday 9th September

'Onwards'

Stanhope Methodist Church

7.30pm

Sunday 10th September

'Past Times in Good Company'

The Bowes Museum