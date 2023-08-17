New Gregson concerto to be premiered in Wales

Edward Gregson's new viola concerto is set to be premiered at the Presteigne Festival later this month.

One of the most important independent Arts Festivals in Wales takes place later this month.

Established over 40 years ago, the Presteigne Festival in Radnorshire has gained an internationally acclaimed reputation for its diverse programmes featuring composers, musicians and artists.

This year's festival from the 24th-28th August will feature new works from composer in residence, Roxanna Panufnik, Michael Berkeley, Charlotte Bray, Thomas Hyde, Sarah Frances Jenkins, Claire Victoria Roberts, Adrian Williams, James B Wilson and Electra Perivolaris.

Three Goddesses

Edward Gregson is also featured with the world premiere of his Viola Concerto 'Three Goddesses' performed by Rachel Roberts and the Festival Orchestra conducted by George Vass in a concert at St Andrew's Church on Saturday 26th August (7.00pm).

It has been commissioned by the Presteigne Festival with funds from the Colwinston Charitable Trust and will be featured alongside 'Sea Sketches' by the pioneering Welsh composer Grace Williams, Benjamin Britten's 'Serenade for tenor, horn and string orchestra' and the Welsh premiere of 'The Innocent Fields' by Adrian Williams.

Mythical

Talking to 4BR about the new work Edward Gregson told 4BR: "In 2009 I wrote a work for string orchestra entitled 'Goddess', based on a painting by the Cheshire artist Dorothy Bradford. It had a prominent part for solo viola and was the starting point for my new viola concerto.

I also decided to write a three-movement work where each was named after a different mythical Goddess; Morrigan (Celtic), Aphrodite (Greek), and Diana (Roman). The characteristics of each Goddess also provided the main thrust for the musical material.

It's scored for viola and string orchestra, lasts around 20 minutes, and is dedicated to Rachel Roberts, a wonderful musician who performed 'Goddess' so beautifully at the Presteigne Festival in 2017 — a performance which made me want to write a concerto specially for her."

Busy period

It heralds another busy period for the composer whose 1991 work, 'Of Men and Mountains' will test the bands at the Championship Section National Final at the Royal Albert Hall on 21st October.

"I certainly looking forward to that,"he added. "Of Men and Mountains means a great deal to me and to finally hear it performed in the venue it was first intended will be very special."