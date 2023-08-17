                 

Norwegian premiere set for Concerto Grosso

The award winning 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' by Gavin Higgins will receive its Norwegian premiere in Stavanger next month.

Higgins
  Gavin Higgins will be in Stavanger for the Norwegian premiere

Thursday, 17 August 2023

        

The critically acclaimed 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' by Gavin Higgins will receive its Norwegian premiere in September.

The South Bank Sky Arts Classical Music and Royal Philharmonic Society Award winning work will be performed by the Stavanger Symfoniorkester alongside Stavanger Brass Band on Thursday 21st September at the city's major Konserthus venue.

It will be conducted by Tianyi Lu in a programme that will also feature the orchestra performing Rimsky Korsakov's 'Scheherazade'. Lu has been a Dudamel Fellow with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and has been the Conductor in Residence at Stavanger since 2021.

Significant

Speaking to 4BR about the forthcoming performance, Stavanger Band Chairperson Anders Rydberg said: "This is a significant artistic collaboration and one we are looking forward to. The work has gained incredible acclaim with its well-deserved awards, and we hope it will create a further major impression following its Norwegian premiere.

We are delighted to welcome Gavin for the performance and to be able to welcome Ian Porthouse to work with us in its preparation in taking the stage with one of Europe's finest orchestras and under a fantastic conductor."

Composer in attendance

Composer Gavin Higgins will also be in Stavanger for the premiere and told 4BR: "It's wonderful that a major European orchestra and leading elite level band will perform the work so soon after its premiere.

Interest in the 'Concerto Grosso' has really increased since the Proms and through the awards that have come its way, and I'm really looking forward to visiting Stavanger to hear the preparations and the premiere under such a talented conductor in Tianyi Lu."

The work has gained incredible acclaim with its well-deserved awards, and we hope it will create a further major impression following its Norwegian premiereStavanger Band

Performances

'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' was given its world premiere at the 2022 BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, featuring Tredegar Band and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales under conductor Ryan Bancroft.

A series of orchestral performances throughout Europe has been programmed, whilst the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain will perform it with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in 2024.

        

