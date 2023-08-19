Parkinson's soundtrack to childhood remembered

Before he became a household name as a chat show star, Michael Parkinson made an affectionate documentary on the brass band movement.

The late Michael Parkinson once remarked that the soundtrack to his childhood was "choirs and brass bands".

The broadcaster, journalist and author hailed from Cudworth near Barnsley and prior to presenting his eponymous BBC television chat show (which started in 1971) he made several review programmes for independent television.

Where There's Brass

This included his affectionate (and still rather apt) look at the brass band movement from 1969 entitled, 'Where There's Brass..' for Yorkshire Television.

