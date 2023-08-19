                 

*
Extra tickets on sale for British Open

There are seats to be grabbed in the stalls and the upper circle for the 169th contest at Symphony Hall next month.

British Open
  Extra seats have been made availbale for the contest

Saturday, 19 August 2023

        

Extra tickets have been released by the organisers for the 2023 British Open Championship.

The live-streamed 169th contest will be held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 9th September with selected seats now available in the stalls and upper circle as well as remaining seats in the Grand Tier.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been able to release tickets for seats which are usually reserved to enable as many supporters to enjoy the fantastic music making on Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand & Stars'.

The organisers also confirmed that high quality study scores will be available to purchase on the day.

To sign up for Wobplay go to:
www.wobplay.com

Tickets:

British Open Championship


https://bmusic.co.uk/events/169th-british-open-brass-band-championships

National Youth Brass Band


https://bmusic.co.uk/events/national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-childrens-band-pre-gala-concert-performance

Brass Band Gala Concert


Cory & Black Dyke Bands
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-gala-2023-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-and-services-for-education-brass-ensembles

        

