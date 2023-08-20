67 churches and counting...

The remarkable Expedition Brass duo continues to notch up their musical visits as they aim to perform in over 270 churches in Cumbria.

An intrepid euphonium and baritone duo is continuing to make musical progress towards their aim of playing in each of the 270 plus churches in Cumbria.

Expedition Brass is made up of Eleanor Knowles and Dave Higson and started their endeavours just over a year ago after coming back from a trip to Edinburgh.

67th performance

They have now just notched up their 67th performance at the lovely St Mary's & St Michael's Church in Urswick near Ulverston — with many more to come.

It all started in August last year after they returned from a trip to Edinburgh where they managed to give a busker performance on Princes Street. On their way back home, the idea came to fruition, and now, every Tuesday or Friday if they can, they pick up their instruments and head to another beautiful church in the region to perform.

Wonderful churches

Speaking about their musical expeditions, Eleanor told 4BR: "Dave is the MD of Burneside Brass. We've been friends for many years and he persuaded me to first take up the tuba, although I soon wanted to move onto euphonium which I really enjoy.

The initial idea saw us perform in the lovely Kendal Parish Church and we have added a new venue each week.

We have jobs that enable us to go on our musical journeys each week to explore making music in these wonderful churches with the permission of the local Vicar or Church Warden."

Nice spot to play

Although Eleanor is keen to point out that that they do not give concert performances, they have found themselves playing to people using the church facilities for a coffee morning or just visiting themselves.

"We just sit down in a nice spot and start playing,"Eleanor added. "Sometimes there are people who just sit and enjoy our playing too, and the sound of music in the wonderful acoustic of these churches is good for the soul, even if you are not religious.

We play all sorts of music — from easy listening pop songs to folk tunes, hymns and some quirky items. 'The Entertainer' always goes down well. We've also been getting more ambitious too with some of the repertoire, so we have plenty to choose from."

Followers

The duo are sometimes joined by their partners on their expeditions, and record each of their visits with images of the buildings and their features which they then post onto their Facebook site.

They now have an ever growing legion of followers and have been featured on Radio Cumbria.

Eleanor added: "Each new venue offers something different and memorable. At one a husband and wife came up to us after we played to tell us that they had got married in the church 40 years to the day and the music brought back the happiest of memories for them."

Follow their progress

To follow Expedition Brass go to:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092218187739