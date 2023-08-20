New additions to Wobplay Masterclass series

Masterclasses led by Sheona White and David Thornton have been added to the Wobplay recording platform

The Wobplay recording platform has added two new video presentations to is Masterclass Series.

Sheona White

Tenor horn virtuoso Sheona White works with rising star Molly Clough on Peter Graham's 'A Time for Peace', exploring areas of musicality and expression — two facets that have gained her widespread critical acclaim throughout her solo career.

There is a great deal to take from the hour long session for players young and old as well at any standard of their own careers.

David Thornton

Meanwhile, David Thornton is joined by the talented RNCM Masters student James Blackford to work through a trio of pieces that are currently form part of the ABRSM Grade 8 Syllabus.

Working on 'Andante & Rondo' (Capuzzi arr. Childs/Wilby), 'A Simple Gift' (Tom Davoren) and the first movement 'Moderato e energico' from Philip Sparke's 'Euphonium Concerto', the duo explores performance aspects of technique as well as interpretation.

Other Masterclasses in the series include those given by Brett Baker, Richard Marshall, David Childs and Kirsty Abbotts.