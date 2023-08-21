Report & Results: 2023 Victorian State Championships

Darebin City Brass — Preston Band lead the prize winners in Ballarat as they are crowned Victoria State Champions alongside Boroondara Brass, Wonthaggi Citizen's, Ararat City Band, Hyde Street Youth and Wonthaggi Youth Brass.

Darebin City Brass — Preston Band maintained their hold on the top section Victorian State Championship title as they claimed a comprehensive victory at the contest in Ballarat on the weekend.

It was their fourth consecutive win and their fifth under the baton of conductor Andrew Snell as they topped each of the four disciplines of hymn, set-work, own-choice, and march to take the honours from Footscray Yarraville City with Glenferrie Brass in third.

Mind Dances

The centrepiece of Darebin's programme was a world premiere performance of Fendall Hill's test-piece 'Mind Dances', written as an autobiographical exploration of the range of thoughts and emotions he faced over a seven-year period of varied mental health challenges.

In addition, the winner performed the Ord Hume march, 'The Elephant' as well as the hymn tune 'Abide with Me' and own-choice selection of Oliver Waespi's 'Fanfare and Funk'.

Adjudicator Maureen Cameron congratulated the trio of bands on their "great standard" of performances, outlining just what she had wanted and found in each of the disciplines — from the uniformity of style in the march and melody-led harmony in the hymn tune, to the intelligent direction of the MDs to "weave magic" in their own choice selections.

Classy piece

She also offered her own congratulations to Fendall Hill on his "classy piece of music"from which she had utilised his thoughts in exploring the challenges of the score.

That was also echoed by the winning MD, as Andrew Snell also added his congratulations to "the wonderful team that is Darebin"- a band that he felt in his experience "works this hard and makes my life so easy. It's an absolute pleasure."

Section champions

The B Grade event on the Saturday saw victory go to Boroondara Brass conducted by Daniel van Bergen, as they retrained their title with a set of finely judged performances, including the set-work, 'Lions of Legend' by Thierry Deleruyelle alongside the hymn tune 'In Christ Alone', the march 'Mephistopheles' and their own-choice work, 'Hook'.

Sunday's C Grade saw a closely matched event as Wonthaggi Citizens Band took the honours from Creswick Brass and defending champion Moonee Valley Brass. The winner's delivered well worked renditions of the set-work, 'Lucid Perspectives' alongside 'Knight Templar', 'Dear Lord and Father of Mankind' and 'Starburst'.

The D Grade winners were Ararat City who claimed the title for the first time since 2018 with their set of the test-piece march, 'MB 100' as well as 'Guardian of My Soul', 'Essence of Brass' by Gavin Somerset and 'Broken Sword' by Kevin Houben.

Hyde Street Youth Band took the Junior B Grade title for the third year in a row, whilst the CD grade honours went to Wonthaggi Youth Band.



The event which also included competitions for Concert bands was broadcast by Tim Kelly at www.Brassbanned.com

Results:

A Grade:

Adjudicator: Maureen Cameron

Set Work: Mind Dances (Fendall Hill)

Hymn/Set Work/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Darebin City Brass — Preston (Andrew Snell): 47/93/44/46 = 230

2. Footscray Yaraville City (Louisa Lawless): 45/91/42/44 = 222

3. Glenferrie Brass (Philippa Edwards): 46/92/41/42 = 221

B Grade:

Adjudicator: Maureen Cameron

Set Work: Lions of Legends (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Hymn/Set Work/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Boroondara Brass (Daniel van Bergen): 46/94/48/43 = 231

2. Geelong West Brass (Jeff Steele): 45/92/46/45 = 228

3. Box Hill City (Simon Brown): 43/91/45/43 = 222

4. City of Greater Dandenong (Jamie Lawson): 45/88/44/42 = 219

5. Darebin City Brass — Northern Brass (Martyn Scrimshaw): 41/87/44/44 = 216

C Grade:

Adjudicator: Maureen Cameron

Set Work: Lucid Perspectives (Pankhurst/Baker/McGhee)

Hymn/Set Work/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Wonthaggi Citizen's (Craig Marinus): 46/92/48/43 = 229

2. Creswick Brass Band (Katrina Bird): 43/91/47/45 = 226

3. Moonee Valley Brass (Dean Hughes): 45/93/43/44 = 225

4. Whitehorse Brass (Broden Ford): 43/89/44/43 = 219

5. Western Brass (Jared McCunnie): 40/89/47/42 = 218

6. Sunshine Community Brass (Wayne Bowden): 42/88/44/42 = 216

7. Wodonga Brass (Fenella O'Sullivan): 42/87/45/41 = 215

D Grade:

Adjudicator: Maureen Cameron

Set Work: MB 100 (Barrie Gott) (march)

Hymn/Major Work/Concert Item/March = Total

1. Ararat City Band (Bruno Andrade): 46/94/46/47 = 233

2. Boroodara Harmony Brass (Robyn Lowenstein Waugh): 46/92/43/46 = 227

3. Hyde Street Youth (Phillipa Edwards): 45/90/44/46 = 225

4. Balllarat City Municipal Youth (Troy Cheeseman): 43/88/42/43 = 216

5. Mornington Youth & Citizen's Band (John Beckley): 44/87/39/44 = 214

Junior B Grade:

Adjudicator: Maureen Cameron

Major Work/Concert Item/Concert Item — Total

1. Hyde Street Youth Band (Andrew Wilson): 91/47/47 = 185

Junior C Grade:

Adjudicator: Maureen Cameron

Major Work/Concert Item/Concert Item — Total

1. Wonthaggi Youth Brass (Nick Beale): 91/47/47 = 185

2. Richmond Youth Brass (Adam Arnold): 88/45/45 = 178