Radio: Sunday Bandstand 20th August

More great music to listen to from Chris Helme.

  More great music to enjoy over the airwaves from Chris Helme

Tuesday, 22 August 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 20th August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-20-august-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Mighty Fortress
Dr Steve Kellner
Southern Territorial Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Nick Simmons-Smith

Music Of Thanksgiving
Kenneth Downie
Brassband Bacchus
MD: Bart Van Neyghem

Euphonium Fantasia
Stephen Bulla
Soloist: Derick Kane
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb

A Salvation Waltz
Dudley Bright
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Home On the Range with Variations
Erik Leidzen
Soloist: Trevor Groom
Kettering Citadel Band
BM: Donald Manning

Rise
Martin Cordner
Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ken Waterworth

Victors Acclaimed
Bramwell Coles
Portsmouth Citadel Band
BM: Harold Nobes

Alabamy Bound
Trad arr. Ray Farr
Scottish Co-op Band
MD: Ray Tennant

Romantische Overture
Stephen Jaeggi arr. Keith Wilkinson
Brass Band Oberaargauer
MD: Ernst Obrecht

What Sweeter Music
John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

Trombango
Stephen Roberts
Soloist: Brett Baker
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

Bacchanale from Samson & Delilah
Saint Seans arr. Keith Wilkinson
Foden's Band
MD: Bramwell Tovey

Nella Fantasia (Gabriel's Oboe — Theme song from 'The Mission')
Ennio Morricone
Vocalist: Silvie Paladino
Melbourne Staff Band
MD: Ken Waterworth

Entertainments
Gilbert Vinter
Fairey FP Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

The Irish Blessing
Joyce Eliers Balack — arr. Stephen Bradnum
Polysteel Band
MD: Philip Harper

Softly Softly
Bridget Fry arr. Ray Farr
Tongwynlais Temperance Silver Band
MD: Gareth Pritchard

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

