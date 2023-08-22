Radio: Sunday Bandstand 20th August

Sunday Bandstand: 20th August
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Mighty Fortress
Dr Steve Kellner
Southern Territorial Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Nick Simmons-Smith
Music Of Thanksgiving
Kenneth Downie
Brassband Bacchus
MD: Bart Van Neyghem
Euphonium Fantasia
Stephen Bulla
Soloist: Derick Kane
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb
A Salvation Waltz
Dudley Bright
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb
Home On the Range with Variations
Erik Leidzen
Soloist: Trevor Groom
Kettering Citadel Band
BM: Donald Manning
Rise
Martin Cordner
Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ken Waterworth
Victors Acclaimed
Bramwell Coles
Portsmouth Citadel Band
BM: Harold Nobes
Alabamy Bound
Trad arr. Ray Farr
Scottish Co-op Band
MD: Ray Tennant
Romantische Overture
Stephen Jaeggi arr. Keith Wilkinson
Brass Band Oberaargauer
MD: Ernst Obrecht
What Sweeter Music
John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs
Trombango
Stephen Roberts
Soloist: Brett Baker
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs
Bacchanale from Samson & Delilah
Saint Seans arr. Keith Wilkinson
Foden's Band
MD: Bramwell Tovey
Nella Fantasia (Gabriel's Oboe — Theme song from 'The Mission')
Ennio Morricone
Vocalist: Silvie Paladino
Melbourne Staff Band
MD: Ken Waterworth
Entertainments
Gilbert Vinter
Fairey FP Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
The Irish Blessing
Joyce Eliers Balack — arr. Stephen Bradnum
Polysteel Band
MD: Philip Harper
Softly Softly
Bridget Fry arr. Ray Farr
Tongwynlais Temperance Silver Band
MD: Gareth Pritchard
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
