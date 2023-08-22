Radio: Sunday Bandstand 20th August

More great music to listen to from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 20th August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-20-august-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Mighty Fortress

Dr Steve Kellner

Southern Territorial Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Nick Simmons-Smith

Music Of Thanksgiving

Kenneth Downie

Brassband Bacchus

MD: Bart Van Neyghem

Euphonium Fantasia

Stephen Bulla

Soloist: Derick Kane

International Staff Band

BM: Stephen Cobb

A Salvation Waltz

Dudley Bright

International Staff Band

BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Home On the Range with Variations

Erik Leidzen

Soloist: Trevor Groom

Kettering Citadel Band

BM: Donald Manning

Rise

Martin Cordner

Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Ken Waterworth

Victors Acclaimed

Bramwell Coles

Portsmouth Citadel Band

BM: Harold Nobes

Alabamy Bound

Trad arr. Ray Farr

Scottish Co-op Band

MD: Ray Tennant

Romantische Overture

Stephen Jaeggi arr. Keith Wilkinson

Brass Band Oberaargauer

MD: Ernst Obrecht

What Sweeter Music

John Rutter arr. Luc Vertommen

Black Dyke Band

MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

Trombango

Stephen Roberts

Soloist: Brett Baker

Black Dyke Band

MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

Bacchanale from Samson & Delilah

Saint Seans arr. Keith Wilkinson

Foden's Band

MD: Bramwell Tovey

Nella Fantasia (Gabriel's Oboe — Theme song from 'The Mission')

Ennio Morricone

Vocalist: Silvie Paladino

Melbourne Staff Band

MD: Ken Waterworth

Entertainments

Gilbert Vinter

Fairey FP Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

The Irish Blessing

Joyce Eliers Balack — arr. Stephen Bradnum

Polysteel Band

MD: Philip Harper

Softly Softly

Bridget Fry arr. Ray Farr

Tongwynlais Temperance Silver Band

MD: Gareth Pritchard

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...