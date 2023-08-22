NYBBS stars to shine in Orkney

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland will be heard in Orkney next month at the International Science Festival.

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland is to be heard in Orkney in the nation's northern isles next month as part of its 33rd International Science Festival.

On Thursday 7th September (9.00pm) a recorded performance they have made will form part of a concert at Orkney Theatre in Kirkwall as part of a musical programme that pays a 75th birthday tribute to Scottish composer Eddie McGuire.

Stars

The event entitled 'But Oh! The Stars with Music Shine' will feature five of his astronomy-inspired works.

The music comes in three films by Selena S Kuzman, featuring music recordings organised by the University — starting with the film 'Five Stars in Auriga' that will feature trumpet player Bede Williams and members of the Wallace Collection.

Mathematical physicist Howie Firth will tell the story of telescope maker James Veitch, alongside other stories from astronomer and mathematician Michael Scot, scientist Mary Somerville, and writers Sir Walter Scott and John Buchan.

Earthrise

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Youth will be heard performing 'Earthrise' (symphonic poem for brass band), whilst the University of St Andrews New Music Ensemble will play his 'Symphonies of Galaxies'

'Earthrise' was recorded for the event by the National Youth Band of Scotland in September 2021 in the Laidlaw Music Centre in St Andrews.

