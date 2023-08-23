Summer buzz continues at Riverside as youngsters shine

The young musical talent is being developed for the future at Riverside Youth Band in Scotland.

Inverclyde's Riverside Youth Band has enjoyed a summer to remember as the organisation looks to a busy year ahead.

Six members recently took part in the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland's summer residential course at Strathallan School in Perthshire.

Two members gained principal seats, with Ash Paton and Scott Crumlish joined in the senior band by Andrea Crumlish, Siobhan Crumlish and Katie Livingstone. Catherine Darroch was a part of NYBBS' thriving Reserve Band.

Ash and Scott were also part of the NYBBS Principals Ensemble which performed live on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', as part of the launch of the Edinburgh International Festival, while both bands also took part in performances in the capital's Princes Street Gardens and Perth Concert Hall.

Open Day

Seven young members also attended NYBBS' Open Day, with a view to attending the course in future (above).

Meanwhile, Riverside also recently held its latest pBuzz Camp, offering young people across Inverclyde the opportunity to take the first steps in their music making journey.

Led by Laura Good with assistance from senior Riverside players, the successful event ran for several days in Port Glasgow Salvation Army, as youngsters learned about the basics of playing a brass instrument and music theory through a variety of games and immersive activities.

Full steam ahead

Reflecting on the recent busy period, MD Mark Good told 4BR: "The summer may have seen a break in rehearsals but it was full steam ahead for many of our members.

Taking part in the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland saw them learn from internationally renowned conductors and tutorial staff, while making friendships to last a lifetime.

He added: "Our pBuzz Camp has now become an annual fixture, and it was wonderful to see young people immerse themselves in the various activities.

Hopefully, we can welcome some of them to the ranks of the organisation, which now offers a pathway from beginners to experienced young performers."