Music making leads Today's radio news

Members of Dunbartonshire Concert Band recently guest edited BBC Radio 4's flagship Today programme.

The positive impact made by leisure time music making activities formed the extensive basis of the guest editorship ethos of Dunbartonshire Concert Band on BBC Radio 4's flagship Today programme last weekend.

The Making Music member organisation was chosen from over 1000 entries to edit the programme which attracts over 5.8 million listeners each week.

Based just outside of Glasgow, the organisation is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It was set up by two BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra musicians, Glyn Brag and Geoff Haydock, who in 1973 decided to create more opportunities for leisure-time music makers in the Dunbartonshire Area.

Unique perspectives

The guest editors were band members Alan Cooper, Andrew McDonald, Anne Dunbar and Moyra Hawthorn who used their unique perspectives to curate a programme that covered a diverse range of leisure-time music issues as well as featuring recorded rehearsals from the group.

Topics included the benefits of playing a musical instrument, even for those starting later in life or getting back into playing. They also investigated music education in schools and the value of music learning for young people.

Benedetti interview

The programme also featured an interview (which has since gained widespread media coverage) with violinist and music education campaigner Nicola Benedetti who made a passionate argument for well resourced, good quality, general music education.

In addition, there was a discussion with neuro-musicologist Anita Collins on the benefits of making music for cognitive functions, ageing, dementia and Alzheimer's, as well as a feature on the management of Kessington Hall, a local authority owned building now being run by volunteers as a community arts space as well as being the band's rehearsal studio.

But the impact and significance of leisure-time music are enormous — both in the numbers of people it reaches and the benefits it brings to individuals and communities Barbara Eifler of Making Music

Denis Wick

Exhilarating experience

Speaking about the unique opportunity, the members of the band said: "It was a surreal but exhilarating experience for us.

The sections on learning to play an instrument at a later age and its effects on cognitive development have resonated with many listeners."

Shine the light

Barbara Eifler of Making Music also added her congratulations, adding: "We're delighted that Dunbartonshire Concert Band have been given this opportunity to shine a light on leisure-time music making.

Ours is a sector often invisible to policy makers and arts funders as it is self-organised and self-funds its activities. But the impact and significance of leisure-time music are enormous — both in the numbers of people it reaches and the benefits it brings to individuals and communities."