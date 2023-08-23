Archive visit on offer at Brass Band Conference

There will be a great opportunity for delegates to visit the Brass Band Archive as part of the Brass Band Conference day in Huddersfield in October.

A special session at the forthcoming BBE Brass Band Conference is set to offer delegates the chance to attend a talk about the development of the Brass Bands Archive (BBA) as well as participate in a guided tour of its strong room to view a temporary exhibition of brass band memorabilia.

Heritage and Innovation

Hosted by Brass Bands England, the conference will bring together people from across the country to learn, share and network under the theme of 'Heritage and Innovation'.

It will take place on 7th October at the University of Huddersfield, where the Archives are housed at Heritage Quay, the university's records management site.

It provides a huge collection of brass band music, journals, books and more, which has been undergoing a process of appraisal and listing since 2021, after being inherited by Brass Bands England.

Limited places

Places on the archive tour are limited to 30 individuals and therefore advanced registration to attend this session will be essential.

Registration for this conference session will open on Friday 1st September and remain open until Friday 15th September or when spaces are filled.

Session

Delivered by University Archivist Dr Rebecca Bowd and her team at Heritage Quay, the session will offer the opportunity to learn about the history of the BBA and the work that has been done to preserve its collection and open up access to its items.

The archive also offers much that bands can learn from on subjects such as engaging volunteers, following correct copyright procedures and digitising a music collection.

A special exhibition will feature some of the most interesting items from the collection such as the Granada 'Band of the Year' trophy and a selection of historical event programmes.

Find out more

There is also the opportunity to find out about future Archive developments and how your band can access it.

Find out more about the archive:

Don't miss out

Anyone who would like to take up this opportunity of an Archive Tour will need to purchase their Conference ticket prior to 1st September to be eligible to access registration.

For those who wish to attend a different breakout session during the Conference day, additional access to the temporary exhibition in the Research Room will be available during the lunch break and afternoon breakout sessions.

Book your ticket

Book your ticket for the Brass Band Conference.

