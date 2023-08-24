                 

*
banner

News

Interview with Roger Webster

We catch up with Roger Webster who will be paying his own musical tribute to the great James Shepherd later this year.

Roger Webster
  Roger will be playing some of the solos made famous by the legendary James Shepherd

Thursday, 24 August 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined by Roger Webster who will be joining Easington Colliery Band on Sunday 8th October for their 'Brass Spectacular' concert at the Fire Station music venue in Sunderland.

Tribute

Roger is using the opportunity to pay tribute to one of the region's most famous brass banding sons — the legendary James Shepherd who died earlier this year, but whose playing inspired not only him but countless others — all of whom just wanted to be able to play like the former Black Dyke principal cornet legend

We caught up with Roger undertaking babysitting practice duties with his young grandson to find out more...

Brass Spectacular:

Easington Colliery Band
Featuring: Roger Webster

The Fire Station
Sunderland
Sunday 8th October (7.00pm)

Book now: https://bit.ly/3OuSICu

        

TAGS: RMT Easington Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Roger Webster

Interview with Roger Webster

August 24 • We catch up with Roger Webster who will be paying his own musical tribute to the great James Shepherd later this year.

aRCHIVE

Archive visit on offer at Brass Band Conference

August 23 • There will be a great opportunity for delegates to visit the Brass Band Archive as part of the Brass Band Conference day in Huddersfield in October.

Making Music

Music making leads Today's radio news

August 23 • Members of Dunbartonshire Concert Band recently guest edited BBC Radio 4's flagship Today programme.

Fodens

Inclusive lead made by Foden's

August 23 • A pioneering partnership between the National Champion, Love Music Trust and Warwick Music Group offers a future of musical inclusiveness for hearing impaired and deaf children.

What's on »

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Phoenix Brass

August 24 • Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset are looking for enthusiastic cornet players to join their ranks, positions negotiable. Phoenix is flying high under our new MD Paul Denegri, and we are excited about returning to contesting in 2024 (3rd section)

Phoenix Brass

August 24 • Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in South Somerset are looking for a bass trombone player to complete the section. We are looking forward to returning to contesting in the 3rd section in 2024 under the direction of our enthusiastic new MD Paul Denegri

Rainford Band

August 23 • We are seeking a dedicated Eb BASS PLAYER. We rehearse Mon & Thurs in Rainford; close to the M6, M62 and East Lancashire Road.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top