Interview with Roger Webster

We catch up with Roger Webster who will be paying his own musical tribute to the great James Shepherd later this year.

4BR is joined by Roger Webster who will be joining Easington Colliery Band on Sunday 8th October for their 'Brass Spectacular' concert at the Fire Station music venue in Sunderland.

Tribute

Roger is using the opportunity to pay tribute to one of the region's most famous brass banding sons — the legendary James Shepherd who died earlier this year, but whose playing inspired not only him but countless others — all of whom just wanted to be able to play like the former Black Dyke principal cornet legend

We caught up with Roger undertaking babysitting practice duties with his young grandson to find out more...

Brass Spectacular:

Easington Colliery Band

Featuring: Roger Webster

The Fire Station

Sunderland

Sunday 8th October (7.00pm)

Book now: https://bit.ly/3OuSICu

