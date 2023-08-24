Interview with Roger Webster

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
4BR is joined by Roger Webster who will be joining Easington Colliery Band on Sunday 8th October for their 'Brass Spectacular' concert at the Fire Station music venue in Sunderland.
Tribute
Roger is using the opportunity to pay tribute to one of the region's most famous brass banding sons — the legendary James Shepherd who died earlier this year, but whose playing inspired not only him but countless others — all of whom just wanted to be able to play like the former Black Dyke principal cornet legend
We caught up with Roger undertaking babysitting practice duties with his young grandson to find out more...
Brass Spectacular:
Easington Colliery Band
Featuring: Roger Webster
The Fire Station
Sunderland
Sunday 8th October (7.00pm)
Book now: https://bit.ly/3OuSICu