French closing date looms for composer competition

There is still time to get entries in for teh inaugural French National Championship Composer Competition.

The closing date for the French National Championship Composer Competition is fast approaching.

It will form part of the 2024 French National Brass Band Championship, which will be held in Valenciennes, Northern France over the weekend of 26th-28th January.

The local organiser Brass Band du Hainaut will run the event in collaboration with CMF Hauts de France and the Confederation Musicale de France.

The competition is open to composers residing in the European Union, as well as Norway, United Kingdom and Switzerland, with no age restriction.

Finalists

Following the initial round, three finalists will be selected. The final round will take place on Friday, January 26th 2024, at la Cite des Congres in Valenciennes, coinciding with the opening day of the 19th National Championships.

The three compositions will be performed by a professional military brass band, the Musique de l'Infanterie of Lille, with the prizes awarded by a jury comprising prominent figures from the European brass banding movement.

The winning compositions will be published by Lake Music Publications, the primary sponsor of the contest.

Further information and registration:

https://cmfhautsdefrance.opentalent.fr/saison-en-cours/concours-europeen-de-composition-pour-brass-band