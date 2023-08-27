Cheshire reunion gains global support

The forthcoming 50th anniversary reunion of the Cheshire County Youth Brass Band has rekindled happy memories and support for the USA.

The global reunion of the Cheshire County Youth Brass Band has certainly created a great deal of interest from former players as organisers look forward to holding a celebratory concert on September 2nd at The Grange Theatre in Hartford close to the band's original home.

Formed in 1970 by Peter Room, the band ran for 42 years. Although Peter stepped aside in 1994 it continued to flourish until changes in education policy and teaching emphasis saw it deliver its final bars of music in 2012.

Peter, now 91 will be leading part of the concert and will be joined by colleagues David Lancashire and Tony Bowen-Lewis.

Memorable link

A memorable link was made in 1994 when a Cheshire Brit, Peter Manning-Smith, vice consul in Philadelphia, sought a cultural exchange between his home county and his adopted home in Chester County in the Delaware Valley region.

During their first visit and subsequent visits in both directions, many lasting friendships were made. In the USA the band performed in Philadelphia in New York at the United Nations and in Washington DC.

Six visits

Ahead of the reunion concert Paul B Redman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Longwood Gardens, which welcomed the band on six occasions from 1982 to 1998, offered congratulations from across 'the pond'.

"It is an honour to congratulate you on the belated 50th anniversary of the founding of the Cheshire County Youth Brass Band which performed at Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania, USA in 1982, 1984, 1990, 1994 and 1998.

Your concerts here were always well attended and received with great enthusiasm by overflow audiences. The beautiful music you produced at the hand of conductor Peter Room fit perfectly into the flower-filled setting of the Longwood Conservatory (above).

I hope that your memories of Longwood were as pleasant as those of our audiences and staff. Congratulations on a memorable music legacy."