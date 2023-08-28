                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2023 NSW State Championships

Sydney City Brass reinforces its leading elite level credentials as they lead the prize winners at the New South Wales State Championships.

sYDNEY
  Sydney City Brass continued on its impressive unbeaten run of form

Monday, 28 August 2023

        

Sydney City Brass reinforced its position as Australia's leading elite level band as they successfully defended their Victoria State Championship title with a comprehensive victory in Penrith.

It followed their recent National Championship success under MD, Jason Katsikaris as they produced a trio of discipline topping performances described by adjudicator Mark Ford as "outstanding"to claim the impressive Championship A Grade Shield.

Having made a startling contesting debut at the 2019 National Championships, the group of like-minded Australian and New Zealand based musicians, who come together for each event (this year including players from Brisbane Excelsior, Wellington and North Shore Brass) has remained unbeaten since — adding that second National title as well as this second State victory to their CV this year.

World class

In what Mark Ford said was an "immense standard" A Grade contest, "some of it world class", their renditions of the hymn tune 'I Know Thou Art Mine' (Leonard Ballantyne), 'Paganini Variations' and Peter Graham's 'Dynasty' stood out.

It was aided by players such as Harmen Vanhoorne (cornet), Jamie Rolfe (soprano) and Nicky Abkiewicz (who also won the 'Champion of Champions' solo title) who added a level of artistic assuredness to an ensemble of solid top-flight virtues.

Philip Wilby's 'Paganini Variations' provided a stern set test — one which Mark Ford felt was met with some "sublime playing" from the four contenders, whilst the own-choice selections of 'On the Shoulders of Giants' (Willoughby), 'Harmony Music' (Waratah) and 'The 39th Parallel' (Warringah) had, he said, been performed "magically well".

Outstanding band

However, in his opinion "there was one outstanding band", with "another brilliant" and "two really close" as his results revealed the clear victory for Sydney followed by Willoughby led by the emerging conducting talent of Dominic Longhurst, Waratah and Warringah.

On accepting the Championship Shield, the Sydney City Brass representative thanked not only their inspirational MD Jason Katsikaris for "his amazing job and musicality", and the "amazing players", but also to the event sponsor Besson.

They came to the band's aid when one of their tuba players found that her instrument had been damaged and loaned a brand new Sovereign tuba to play on.

B Grade:

Mark Ford also revealed that he was impressed by the three bands in the B Grade — the standard he said "having improved so much" since last year.

The contest was slightly different to the A Grade as the competitors could choose their two major works.

Clean sweep

In the end it was Gunnedah Shire Band led by Anthony Rowe who also made it a clean sweep of all three disciplines to retain the title (their third in the last four State contests) with confident renditions of the hymn 'Nicaea', 'Lions of Legends' by Thierry Deleruyelle and Philip Sparke's 'Between the Moon and Mexico'.

MD, Anthony Rowe thanked his players "for putting in the effort" for the event.

Paramatta City was second performing 'Brass Metamorphosis' and 'El Camino Real' as their main works, with Canberra Brass in third ('The Plantagenets' and 'Purcell Variations').

Grade champions

Sunday's competition for brass (the event hosted 56 concert and brass bands) saw a C Grade victory for Willoughby Band No 2 led by Dominic Longhurst.

Their performances of 'The Day Thou Gavest', 'An American in Paris' and especially 'Rococo Variations' by Allan Street (they "played the pants off it" according to Mark Ford) also claiming a clean sweep as they retained their title ahead of City of Wollongong Brass and Newcastle PCYC Brass Band.

Terrific

"A terrific and interesting"D Grade event was won by "the outstanding performer out of the four", as City of Orange Brass produced a series of 'jaffas' to sweep the board ahead Waratah Brass Academy Band, St. George Brass Band and Nowra Town Band who made a welcome return to the contest for the first time in over a decade.

There were also encouraging performances to enjoy in the Junior B and C Grade events as City of Wollongong Brass (Kevin Skues) and Waringah Community Brass (John Saunders) performed with energy and enthusiasm.

"I really enjoyed hearing these musicians play," Mark Ford added. "The music was really suitable and some of the playing was excellent (making special mention of percussion)."

The well run event over the two days at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre was live-stream broadcast by Brassbanned.com

in his opinion "there was one outstanding band", with "another brilliant" and "two really close" as his results revealed the clear victory for Sydney4BR

Results:
Open A Brass:

Adjudicator: Mark Ford
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice = Total

1. Sydney City Brass (Jason Katsikaris): 48/97/98 = 243
2. Willoughby City Band (Dominic Longhurst): 47/95/93 = 235
3. Waratah Brass — Newcastle (Conrad Curry): 45/93/92 = 230*
4. Warringah Concert Brass (John Saunders): 44/91/95 = 230

*Test Piece mark takes precedence

B Grade:

Adjudicator: Mark Ford
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice = Total

1. Gunnedah Shire Band (Anthony Rowe): 44/93/92 = 229
2. Parramatta City Brass (Luke Bradbery): 43/90/91 = 224
3. Canberra Brass (Veronica Boulton): 42/87/90 = 219

C Grade:

Adjudicator: Mark Ford
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice = Total

1. Willoughby Band No 2 (Dominic Longhurst): 42/87/90 = 219
2. City of Wollongong Brass (Kevin Skues): 41/86/85 = 212
3. Newcastle PCYC Brass Band (Teena Wallace): 40/85/85 = 210

D Grade:

Adjudicator: Mark Ford
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice = Total

1. City of Orange Brass (Philip Rees): 43/85/89 = 217
2. Waratah Brass Academy Band (Therese Hayden): 39/83/86 = 208
3. St. George Brass Band (Lauren Faulks): 37/84/84 = 205
4. Nowra Town Band (Kevin Skues): 38/82/83 = 203

Junior B Grade:

Adjudicator: Mark Ford
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice = Total

1. City of Wollongong Brass (Kevin Skues): 36/85/86 = 207

Junior D Grade:

Adjudicator: Mark Ford
Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice = Total

1. Waringah Community Brass (John Saunders): 34/83/82 = 199

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brighouse

Brighouse & Rastrick to preview Open preparation

August 28 • There will be a chance to hear the defending British Open champion in 'Sand & Stars' action before they defend their title at Symphony Hall next month.

BBW September

Brass Band World magazine: September edition out now

August 28 • The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out — and in time to preview the 169th British Open and Cheltenham National Finals

sYDNEY

Report & Results: 2023 NSW State Championships

August 28 • Sydney City Brass reinforces its leading elite level credentials as they lead the prize winners at the New South Wales State Championships.

Kirkiy

Report & Result: 2023 West of Scotland Entertainment

August 27 • Kirkintilloch make a long awaited return to the top of the podium as they claim the entertainment honours in Troon.

What's on »

Appledore Band - Appledore Proms

Sunday 27 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Lindley Band

August 27 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Harlow Brass Band

August 27 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

August 25 • Our friendly first-section band are looking for a Bb BASS player to join our team. We rehearse twice a week on Tuesdays & Thursdays in the lovely town of Wotton-under-Edge (just 10 minutes from junction 14 of the M5).

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top