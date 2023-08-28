                 

Brighouse & Rastrick to preview Open preparation

There will be a chance to hear the defending British Open champion in 'Sand & Stars' action before they defend their title at Symphony Hall next month.

Brighouse
  Brighouse players will hope to be celebrating once more at Symphony Hall

Monday, 28 August 2023

        

The reigning British Open Champion, Brighouse & Rastrick will be giving its supporters an opportunity to hear how their preparations for the contest are taking shape under the baton of Prof David King.

Open rehearsal

They will be holding their open rehearsal on Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand and Stars' test-piece at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on Wednesday 6th September. The playing starts at 8.00pm, so please turn up early to ensure you get a seat.

British Open

The 169th British Open Championship takes place at Symphony Hall Birmingham on Saturday 9th September.

The event is also being live-streamed broadcast at: www.Wobplay.com

Tickets:
British Open Championship

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/169th-british-open-brass-band-championships

National Youth Brass Band

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-childrens-band-pre-gala-concert-performance

Brass Band Gala Concert

Cory & Black Dyke Bands
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-gala-2023-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-and-services-for-education-brass-ensembles

        

