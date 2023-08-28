Brighouse & Rastrick to preview Open preparation

The reigning British Open Champion, Brighouse & Rastrick will be giving its supporters an opportunity to hear how their preparations for the contest are taking shape under the baton of Prof David King.
Open rehearsal
They will be holding their open rehearsal on Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand and Stars' test-piece at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on Wednesday 6th September. The playing starts at 8.00pm, so please turn up early to ensure you get a seat.
British Open
The 169th British Open Championship takes place at Symphony Hall Birmingham on Saturday 9th September.
The event is also being live-streamed broadcast at: www.Wobplay.com
Tickets:
British Open Championship
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/169th-british-open-brass-band-championships
