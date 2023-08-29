Rescue act aids Sydney success

The importance of great customer service and sponsorship support helps in a winning cause at the New South Wales State Championships.

The support of sponsors and traders at brass band contests around the world is sometimes taken for granted — although when it comes to emergencies it is a good job that they are there.

That was certainly the case at the recent New South Wales State Championships in Penrith in Sydney last weekend as Sax, Woodwind & Brass, and Buffet Crampon Australia & NZ came to the rescue of tuba player Julie Woods.

Unplayable

Julie was due to perform with Sydney City Brass, but just 10 minutes before boarding her flight from Brisbane alongside partner Dean Morley she tripped and damaged the instrument, rendering it unplayable.

Without time to get a replacement before take-off, they managed to phone the trader and sort a replacement with Besson to play at the contest. Sydney went onto to claim victory, whilst Julie was so impressed by both the customer service and the new Sovereign Eb tuba that she purchased it immediately after the results.

Thanks

Julie told 4BR: "It was a real emergency, but thanks to Sax, Woodwind and Brass, and Buffet Crampon Australia and NZ they saved the day, and ensured I treated myself too."