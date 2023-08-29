                 

*
banner

News

Rescue act aids Sydney success

The importance of great customer service and sponsorship support helps in a winning cause at the New South Wales State Championships.

woods
  Julie Woods was so impressed by the support she got she bought the instrument...

Tuesday, 29 August 2023

        

The support of sponsors and traders at brass band contests around the world is sometimes taken for granted — although when it comes to emergencies it is a good job that they are there.

That was certainly the case at the recent New South Wales State Championships in Penrith in Sydney last weekend as Sax, Woodwind & Brass, and Buffet Crampon Australia & NZ came to the rescue of tuba player Julie Woods.

Unplayable

Julie was due to perform with Sydney City Brass, but just 10 minutes before boarding her flight from Brisbane alongside partner Dean Morley she tripped and damaged the instrument, rendering it unplayable.

Without time to get a replacement before take-off, they managed to phone the trader and sort a replacement with Besson to play at the contest. Sydney went onto to claim victory, whilst Julie was so impressed by both the customer service and the new Sovereign Eb tuba that she purchased it immediately after the results.

Thanks

Julie told 4BR: "It was a real emergency, but thanks to Sax, Woodwind and Brass, and Buffet Crampon Australia and NZ they saved the day, and ensured I treated myself too."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

woods

Rescue act aids Sydney success

August 29 • The importance of great customer service and sponsorship support helps in a winning cause at the New South Wales State Championships.

Joan Price

Scottish trio to celebrate a wonderful woman

August 29 • The memory of trombonist Joan Price will be rekindled by the concert trio of Dunaskin Doon, Kilmarnock Concert Brass and Irvine & Dreghorn Brass to help raise funds for a great cause.

Market Rasen

New principal takes lead at Market Rasen

August 29 • Robert Tinker has taken on the principal cornet role with the Market Rasen Band.

Staffordshire

Staffs delight at Williams lead

August 29 • The successful musical partnership between Staffordshire Band and MD Craig Williams has been renewed following recent changes.

What's on »

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Longridge Band - Towneley Gardens Concert

Sunday 10 September • Towneley Gardens, Longridge, Preston PR3 3EA

Vacancies »

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Eb and Bb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 2nd Trombone & Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Lindley Band

August 27 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top