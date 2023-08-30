Radio: Sunday Bandstand 27th August

There is a light touch feel to the music this week from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 27th August

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-27-august-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Out of the Blue March

Hubert Bath

GUS (Footwear) Band

MD: Stanley Boddington

Overture Richard III

Edward German arr. Alexander Owen

Besses o' th' Barn Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Chal Romano (Gypsy Lad)

Albert Ketelby arr. Harold Moss

Leyland Band

MD Michael Cotter

Until

Wilfrid Sanderson

Soloist: Jack Mackintosh

Military Band

The Arcadians Overture

Monckton and Talbot arr. Arthur Wood

Harry Mortimer and his All-Star Brass

MD: Harry Mortimer

A Brown Bird Singing

Haydn Wood

Soloist: Philip McCann

Organist: Malcolm Hicks

Viennese Ladies

Franz Lehar arr. Roger Barsotti

Tullis Russell Mills Band

MD: Duncan S. Campbell

Shepherds Hey

Percy Grainger arr. Denis Wright

Massed bands Foden's Motor Works, Fairey Aviation and Morris Motors

MD: Harry Mortimer

Sons of the Brave

Thomas Bidgood

Old Silkstone Band

MD: Norman Law

Anthem

Carl Davis

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Bliss: Three Impressions of a Village

Jacob de Haan

Cory Band

MD: Phillip Harper

Jewels

Howard J. Evans

Soloist: James McCabe

Rothwell Temperance Band

MD: David Roberts

Hoedown from Rodeo

Aaron Copland arr. Tony Rickard

The London Trumpet Sound

MD: Geoffrey Simon

Elegy

Phillip Sparke

NSK-RHP Ransome Band

MD: Brian Grant

Streets of London

Ralph McTell arr. Derek Ashmore

Soloist: Dirk Reyniers

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet

The Present Age

Leslie Condon

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Elgar Howarth

Variations on America

Charles Ives arr. Bernhard Wuthrich

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Carlo Balmeli

Waltz from Memories of Schubert

Arr. Eric Ball

The Cambridge Band

MD: David Read

Pennine Way

Maurice Johnstone

West Yorkshire Police Band

MD: Barry Thompson

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

