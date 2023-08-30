Radio: Sunday Bandstand 27th August

Sunday Bandstand: 27th August
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-27-august-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Out of the Blue March
Hubert Bath
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington
Overture Richard III
Edward German arr. Alexander Owen
Besses o' th' Barn Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Chal Romano (Gypsy Lad)
Albert Ketelby arr. Harold Moss
Leyland Band
MD Michael Cotter
Until
Wilfrid Sanderson
Soloist: Jack Mackintosh
Military Band
The Arcadians Overture
Monckton and Talbot arr. Arthur Wood
Harry Mortimer and his All-Star Brass
MD: Harry Mortimer
A Brown Bird Singing
Haydn Wood
Soloist: Philip McCann
Organist: Malcolm Hicks
Viennese Ladies
Franz Lehar arr. Roger Barsotti
Tullis Russell Mills Band
MD: Duncan S. Campbell
Shepherds Hey
Percy Grainger arr. Denis Wright
Massed bands Foden's Motor Works, Fairey Aviation and Morris Motors
MD: Harry Mortimer
Sons of the Brave
Thomas Bidgood
Old Silkstone Band
MD: Norman Law
Anthem
Carl Davis
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs
Bliss: Three Impressions of a Village
Jacob de Haan
Cory Band
MD: Phillip Harper
Jewels
Howard J. Evans
Soloist: James McCabe
Rothwell Temperance Band
MD: David Roberts
Hoedown from Rodeo
Aaron Copland arr. Tony Rickard
The London Trumpet Sound
MD: Geoffrey Simon
Elegy
Phillip Sparke
NSK-RHP Ransome Band
MD: Brian Grant
Streets of London
Ralph McTell arr. Derek Ashmore
Soloist: Dirk Reyniers
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet
The Present Age
Leslie Condon
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Elgar Howarth
Variations on America
Charles Ives arr. Bernhard Wuthrich
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Carlo Balmeli
Waltz from Memories of Schubert
Arr. Eric Ball
The Cambridge Band
MD: David Read
Pennine Way
Maurice Johnstone
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson
Enjoy the show...