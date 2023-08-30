                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 27th August

There is a light touch feel to the music this week from Chris Helme.

Wednesday, 30 August 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 27th August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-27-august-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Out of the Blue March
Hubert Bath
GUS (Footwear) Band
MD: Stanley Boddington

Overture Richard III
Edward German arr. Alexander Owen
Besses o' th' Barn Band
MD: Roy Newsome

Chal Romano (Gypsy Lad)
Albert Ketelby arr. Harold Moss
Leyland Band
MD Michael Cotter

Until
Wilfrid Sanderson
Soloist: Jack Mackintosh
Military Band

The Arcadians Overture
Monckton and Talbot arr. Arthur Wood
Harry Mortimer and his All-Star Brass
MD: Harry Mortimer

A Brown Bird Singing
Haydn Wood
Soloist: Philip McCann
Organist: Malcolm Hicks

Viennese Ladies
Franz Lehar arr. Roger Barsotti
Tullis Russell Mills Band
MD: Duncan S. Campbell

Shepherds Hey
Percy Grainger arr. Denis Wright
Massed bands Foden's Motor Works, Fairey Aviation and Morris Motors
MD: Harry Mortimer

Sons of the Brave
Thomas Bidgood
Old Silkstone Band
MD: Norman Law

Anthem
Carl Davis
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Bliss: Three Impressions of a Village
Jacob de Haan
Cory Band
MD: Phillip Harper

Jewels
Howard J. Evans
Soloist: James McCabe
Rothwell Temperance Band
MD: David Roberts

Hoedown from Rodeo
Aaron Copland arr. Tony Rickard
The London Trumpet Sound
MD: Geoffrey Simon

Elegy
Phillip Sparke
NSK-RHP Ransome Band
MD: Brian Grant

Streets of London
Ralph McTell arr. Derek Ashmore
Soloist: Dirk Reyniers
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet

The Present Age
Leslie Condon
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Elgar Howarth

Variations on America
Charles Ives arr. Bernhard Wuthrich
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Carlo Balmeli

Waltz from Memories of Schubert
Arr. Eric Ball
The Cambridge Band
MD: David Read

Pennine Way
Maurice Johnstone
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

