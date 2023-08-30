                 

*
banner

News

Archive bookings for BBE Conference

If you want to find to combine a trip to the BBE Brass Band Conference with a trip to the Brass Band Archive, make sure you sign up not to miss out.

bbe Archive
  There is plenty to enjoy at the Brass Band Archive

Wednesday, 30 August 2023

        

People attending the upcoming Brass Bands England 'Brass Band Conference' hosted at the University of Huddersfield will be able to able to learn more about the Brass Bands Archive.

As part of the 'Heritage & Innovation' theme, delegates attending on Saturday 7th October will also enjoy a keynote address from award-winning Gavin Higgins as well as an exclusive Q&A with Art Council England's CEO Darren Henley CBE.

Tour

The tour of the Brass Band Archive will give people the chance to enjoy an introductory talk highlighting its own history, as well as the work BBE and Heritage Quay have done to preserve it

Places for the tour are limited so anyone wishing to take up the opportunity of an Archive Tour will need to purchase their Conference ticket prior to 1st September to be eligible to access registration.

Places for the tour are limited so anyone wishing to take up the opportunity of an Archive Tour will need to purchase their Conference ticket prior to 1st September to be eligible to access registration4BR

Registration

Registration for this conference session will open on Friday 1st September and remain open until Friday 15th September or when spaces are filled.

To find out more about the session, as well as the full Conference programme, visit our website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/377

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Megan Jones

New cornet addition to City of Cardiff

August 30 • Talented young cornet player Megan Jones has joined City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band

bbe Archive

Archive bookings for BBE Conference

August 30 • If you want to find to combine a trip to the BBE Brass Band Conference with a trip to the Brass Band Archive, make sure you sign up not to miss out.

Wingates

Exhibition to celebrate Wingates 150th anniversary

August 30 • A new exhibition of the remarkable history of the Wingates Band will take place next month in the heart of their local community.

Fodens

Foden's renew link to East Anglia

August 30 • Players from the National Champion will return to East Anglia later this year as part of the local Association's banding events.

What's on »

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Longridge Band - Towneley Gardens Concert

Sunday 10 September • Towneley Gardens, Longridge, Preston PR3 3EA

Vacancies »

The Staffordshire Band

August 30 • The Staffordshire Band is looking to complete its ranks and would like to invite applications from top class solo cornet and Eb bass players to join the band in a healthy diary of excellent, but realistic concert and contest commitments.

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Eb and Bb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 2nd Trombone & Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top