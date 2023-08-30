Archive bookings for BBE Conference

If you want to find to combine a trip to the BBE Brass Band Conference with a trip to the Brass Band Archive, make sure you sign up not to miss out.

People attending the upcoming Brass Bands England 'Brass Band Conference' hosted at the University of Huddersfield will be able to able to learn more about the Brass Bands Archive.

As part of the 'Heritage & Innovation' theme, delegates attending on Saturday 7th October will also enjoy a keynote address from award-winning Gavin Higgins as well as an exclusive Q&A with Art Council England's CEO Darren Henley CBE.

Tour

The tour of the Brass Band Archive will give people the chance to enjoy an introductory talk highlighting its own history, as well as the work BBE and Heritage Quay have done to preserve it



Places for the tour are limited so anyone wishing to take up the opportunity of an Archive Tour will need to purchase their Conference ticket prior to 1st September to be eligible to access registration.

Registration

Registration for this conference session will open on Friday 1st September and remain open until Friday 15th September or when spaces are filled.

To find out more about the session, as well as the full Conference programme, visit our website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/377