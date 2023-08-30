New cornet addition to City of Cardiff

Talented young cornet player Megan Jones has joined City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) has announced the signing of cornet player Megan Jones.

The talented 15-year old joins the organisation's Championship Section ensemble after joining its M4 beginner's group aged five and progressing through their M3 and M2 bands.

The double National Eisteddfod solo winner was principal cornet with M3 and more recently was a member of the South Wales Youth Band, which competed at both the 2022 and 2023 European Youth Championships in Birmingham and Malmo. Megan is also a very talented sportswoman, having played rugby for Wales.

Welcoming Megan to the senior band, MD, Christopher Bond told 4BR: "Megan is a brilliant young player, and someone I have watched progress through the organisation with great interest.

I was fortunate enough to hear her play the cornet solo in my work 'Corineus' to a packed Symphony Hall last year, and I know she will be an excellent addition to the band."

Also joining Megan is her father Gareth, who re-joins M1 ten years after he last played for them and having also conducting the M3 ensemble and establishing the M4 group.