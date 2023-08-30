                 

*
banner

News

New cornet addition to City of Cardiff

Talented young cornet player Megan Jones has joined City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band

Megan Jones
  The 15 year old has won prizes at the National Eisteddfod and has played rugby for Wales

Wednesday, 30 August 2023

        

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) has announced the signing of cornet player Megan Jones.

The talented 15-year old joins the organisation's Championship Section ensemble after joining its M4 beginner's group aged five and progressing through their M3 and M2 bands.

The double National Eisteddfod solo winner was principal cornet with M3 and more recently was a member of the South Wales Youth Band, which competed at both the 2022 and 2023 European Youth Championships in Birmingham and Malmo. Megan is also a very talented sportswoman, having played rugby for Wales.

Welcoming

Welcoming Megan to the senior band, MD, Christopher Bond told 4BR: "Megan is a brilliant young player, and someone I have watched progress through the organisation with great interest.

I was fortunate enough to hear her play the cornet solo in my work 'Corineus' to a packed Symphony Hall last year, and I know she will be an excellent addition to the band."

Also joining Megan is her father Gareth, who re-joins M1 ten years after he last played for them and having also conducting the M3 ensemble and establishing the M4 group.

        

TAGS: City of Cardiff (Mellingriffith) Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Megan Jones

New cornet addition to City of Cardiff

August 30 • Talented young cornet player Megan Jones has joined City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band

bbe Archive

Archive bookings for BBE Conference

August 30 • If you want to find to combine a trip to the BBE Brass Band Conference with a trip to the Brass Band Archive, make sure you sign up not to miss out.

Wingates

Exhibition to celebrate Wingates 150th anniversary

August 30 • A new exhibition of the remarkable history of the Wingates Band will take place next month in the heart of their local community.

Fodens

Foden's renew link to East Anglia

August 30 • Players from the National Champion will return to East Anglia later this year as part of the local Association's banding events.

What's on »

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Longridge Band - Towneley Gardens Concert

Sunday 10 September • Towneley Gardens, Longridge, Preston PR3 3EA

Vacancies »

The Staffordshire Band

August 30 • The Staffordshire Band is looking to complete its ranks and would like to invite applications from top class solo cornet and Eb bass players to join the band in a healthy diary of excellent, but realistic concert and contest commitments.

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Eb and Bb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for 2nd Trombone & Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top