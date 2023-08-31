                 

*
banner

News

Fancy being a youth champ judge?

Brass Bands England is inviting people to apply to be part of the adjudication team at the 2024 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

National Youth Championships
  The Championships take place in Cheltenham in March next year

Thursday, 31 August 2023

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that applications are now open for the six adjudication positions at next year's National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The event takes place at Dean Close School in Cheltenham on Saturday 23rd March, with the team sharing the judging and feedback responsibilities of the event's three categories: Besson Prodige Showcase Section, Yamaha Performance Section and the Championship Section.

Applications encouraged

The invitation is part of BBE's Equality, Diversity & Inclusion drive to increase access to positions of responsibility within the brass band community.

Applications are encouraged from prospective candidates regardless of prior experience of brass band-specific adjudication — with education and communication the real emphasis of the roles.

The specifications are set out in the job description to be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

Builds on success

It builds on the success of the initiative pioneered last year, with BBE's CEO Kenny Crookston, telling 4BR: "2023 was the perfect trial of this new recruitment process, through which we attracted a talented and charismatic pool of adjudicators to inspire the young musicians taking part.

As far as we can recall this is the first time a band contest had advertised directly for adjudicators, and the initiative's success has encouraged us to continue in this way.

All applications, regardless of previous adjudication experience, will be considered carefully if the brief of the job specification is met."

All applications, regardless of previous adjudication experience, will be considered carefully if the brief of the job specification is metBBE

Sustainable future

He added: "BBE will continue to re-evaluate the event year-on-year in order to create the most positive environment possible for the performers and audience, and initiatives like this are among the things that will help to create a brighter and more sustainable future for brass bands in general in the years ahead."

Are you interested

Interested parties should apply via the BBE website, with applications closing at 9.00am on Friday 29th September.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sand and stars

Bands and stars begin to align for British Open

August 31 • There are plenty of early opportunities to listen to how the bands are navigating their way through the challenge of Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand and Stars'.

Higgins

Belgian premiere for Concerto Grosso

August 31 • Gavin Higgins's award winning 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' will receive its Belgian premiere in January 2025 featuring Festival Brass and the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra.

Steven Craig

Life Membership honour for Steven Craig

August 31 • The popular bandsman and conductor Steven Craig has been honoured with Life Membership of the Scottish Brass Band Association.

National Youth Championships

Fancy being a youth champ judge?

August 31 • Brass Bands England is inviting people to apply to be part of the adjudication team at the 2024 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

What's on »

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Longridge Band - Towneley Gardens Concert

Sunday 10 September • Towneley Gardens, Longridge, Preston PR3 3EA

Vacancies »

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

August 31 • Pleasley Band have seats ready and waiting for Tenor Trombone (1st or 2nd), Solo Euphonium and Solo Baritone. We need you to come and fill our band room and prepare for the Midlands Area Contest in March 2024.

The Staffordshire Band

August 30 • The Staffordshire Band is looking to complete its ranks and would like to invite applications from top class solo cornet and Eb bass players to join the band in a healthy diary of excellent, but realistic concert and contest commitments.

Long Melford Silver Band

August 29 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Eb and Bb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings and undertake a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top