Fancy being a youth champ judge?

Brass Bands England is inviting people to apply to be part of the adjudication team at the 2024 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that applications are now open for the six adjudication positions at next year's National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The event takes place at Dean Close School in Cheltenham on Saturday 23rd March, with the team sharing the judging and feedback responsibilities of the event's three categories: Besson Prodige Showcase Section, Yamaha Performance Section and the Championship Section.

Applications encouraged

The invitation is part of BBE's Equality, Diversity & Inclusion drive to increase access to positions of responsibility within the brass band community.

Applications are encouraged from prospective candidates regardless of prior experience of brass band-specific adjudication — with education and communication the real emphasis of the roles.

The specifications are set out in the job description to be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

Builds on success

It builds on the success of the initiative pioneered last year, with BBE's CEO Kenny Crookston, telling 4BR: "2023 was the perfect trial of this new recruitment process, through which we attracted a talented and charismatic pool of adjudicators to inspire the young musicians taking part.

As far as we can recall this is the first time a band contest had advertised directly for adjudicators, and the initiative's success has encouraged us to continue in this way.

All applications, regardless of previous adjudication experience, will be considered carefully if the brief of the job specification is met."

Sustainable future

He added: "BBE will continue to re-evaluate the event year-on-year in order to create the most positive environment possible for the performers and audience, and initiatives like this are among the things that will help to create a brighter and more sustainable future for brass bands in general in the years ahead."

Are you interested

Interested parties should apply via the BBE website, with applications closing at 9.00am on Friday 29th September.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers