Belgian premiere for Concerto Grosso

Gavin Higgins's award winning 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' will receive its Belgian premiere in January 2025 featuring Festival Brass and the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra.

Higgins
  Gavin Higgins's work has received widespread critical acclaim

Thursday, 31 August 2023

        

Gavin Higgins's 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' continues to make a significant musical impact with the news that it will receive its Belgian premiere in January 2025.

It follows the recent announcement of its Norwegian premiere by the Stavanger Symfoniorkester alongside Stavanger Brass Band on 21st September at the city's Konserthus venue as well as the proposed performance by the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain alongside the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in 2024.

The work received its world premiere at the 2022 BBC Proms featuring Tredegar Band and the National Orchestra of Wales and has since gained further recognition after winning a South Bank Sky Arts Classical Music and Royal Philharmonic Society Award.

Brabbins lead

The Belgian premiere will be given by Festival Brass Band and the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra conducted by Martyn Brabbins on Friday 31st January 2025 at the city's Queen Elisabeth Hall.

The performance also marks the 25th anniversary of the 2023 Belgian National Champion as well as a decade of leadership under its MD, Steven Verhaert.

This historic performance is a major landmark for the band and a fantastic collaboration in broadening our artistic horizonsFestival Brass Band

Major landmark

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This historic performance is a major landmark for the band and a fantastic collaboration in broadening our artistic horizons.

It is a magnificent composition which we are sure will thrill the audience under Martyn Brabbins, who crosses between both genres with such expertise."

Festival Brass Band moved their rehearsal base to Antwerp this year, further strengthening a connection with its orchestra which Steven Verhaert and others are players.

New audiences

They added: "The Antwerp Symphony Orchestra is recognised by the Flemish government as an Arts Institution and play such an important role within the whole of the Flemish cultural sector. This high-profile event will enhance the brass banding link in reaching out to new audiences."

        

