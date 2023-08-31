                 

News

Bands and stars begin to align for British Open

There are plenty of early opportunities to listen to how the bands are navigating their way through the challenge of Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand and Stars'.

Sand and stars
  Bands are starting to put their final preparations in place ahead of the 169th British Open

Thursday, 31 August 2023

        

Several British Open contenders have announced details of their 'Sand and Stars' open rehearsals ahead of their trip to Birmingham.

Sunday:

Desford Colliery under conductor Allan Withington can be heard at the Britannia Suite of Bosworth Hall Hotel (CV13 OLP) at 11.00am — 2.00pm on Sunday 3rd September.

WFEL Fairey Band led by Phil Chalk will be showcasing their preparations on Sunday 3rd September at Glossop Band Club (SK13 8LP) at 2.00pm.

Tuesday:

Flowers Band and Paul Holland will host its open rehearsal at Severn Vale School, Gloucester (GL2 4PR) on Tuesday 5th September at 8.00pm prompt.

Swiss contenders Valaisia and conductor Arsene Duc will be showcasing their 'Sand & Stars' on Tuesday 5th September at 8.00pm at Martelles Multipurpose Hall in Chermignon d'en. Bas.

Wednesday:

The reigning British Open Champion, Brighouse & Rastrick under Prof David King will hold their open rehearsal at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on Wednesday 6th September — starting bang on 8.00pm.

Black Dyke Band and Prof Nicholas Childs will showcase their 'Sand & Stars' preparations at Morley Town Hall at 8.00pm on Wednesday 6th September. Admission is free and doors open at 7.30pm

Thursday:

The National champion Foden's will preview their preparations under Russell Gray at Sandbach School Theatre on Thursday 7th September. Enry is free and starts promptly at 7.30pm.

Tredegar will also be opening their doors on Thursday 7th September at their home at Gelli Road, Tredegar at 7.45pm prompt.

The event is also being live-streamed broadcast at: www.Wobplay.com

Tickets:

British Open Championship
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/169th-british-open-brass-band-championships

National Youth Brass Band
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-childrens-band-pre-gala-concert-performance

Brass Band Gala Concert
Cory & Black Dyke Bands
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-gala-2023-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-and-services-for-education-brass-ensembles

        

