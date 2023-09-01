                 

Brass Gala Concert programmes revealed

Sunday afternoon at Symphony Hall will see Black Dyke and Cory joined by the National Children's Band of Great Britain and the Services for Education Youth Brass Ensembles to provide the musical entertainment on a packed day.

Dyke
  The two heavyweights lead the entertainment on Sunday at Symphony Hall

Friday, 01 September 2023

        

Cory and Black Dyke have announced their programmes for their appearance at the Brass Gala concert the day after the British Open.

The two entertainment heavyweights led by Philip Harper and Prof Nicholas Childs will also be joined by young musicians from the Services for Education Youth Brass Ensembles for what promises to be a wonderful afternoon of music making.

Have a go Brass

The Brass Gala concert forms part of B:Music's 'Brass in a Day' at Symphony Hall, which starts at 10.00am with a free family orientated 'Have a Go Brass' event where everyone can try a brass instrument out.

National Children's Band

At 2.00pm the National Children's Band of Great Britain will also give a free performance in the wonderful Jennifer Blackwell Performance Space as a prelude to the main concert by Black Dyke and Cory.

Cory

Cory will start the ball rolling at 3.00pm with the up-tempo 70s sounds of 'Birdland', before showcasing their versatility with Verdi's overture 'Sicilian Vespers', the reflective 'Rings of Saturn' and the meaty beat of Ginastera's 'Malambo'.

Black Dyke

Back Dyke follows with the fizz of 'Enter the Galaxies', followed by horn feature, 'For Your Eyes Only' and the liquid sounds of Brett Baker on the classic 'A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square'. The wonderful 'Hymn for Bram' acts as the prelude for their finale 'Triquetra' by Peter Graham.

Massed bands

After a quick break to fill the stage with players — the Yorkshire/Welsh massed band will perform the march 'The Jaguar', 'Trumpet Blues and Cantabile' and 'Orb and Sceptre March' before being joined by Services for Education Youth Brass Ensembles for 'Punchinello', 'Swedish Folk Song' and 'Don't Stop Me Now' and some encore extrasâ€¦

Speaking about the concert, Philip Harper told 4BR: "We're all really looking forward to the new format of the Brass Gala this year.

Together we will be creating an explosion of brass sound from the Symphony Hall stage and the addition of the next generation of brass stars from the National Children's Band and Birmingham schools ensures it's going to be even more exciting."

Tickets:

British Open Championship
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/169th-british-open-brass-band-championships

National Youth Brass Band
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-childrens-band-pre-gala-concert-performance

Brass Band Gala Concert
Cory & Black Dyke Bands
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-gala-2023-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-and-services-for-education-brass-ensembles

        

